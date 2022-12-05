Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022 to be available today – Details

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Exit Poll Results: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results will be announced today. All eyes are set on Himachal Pradesh where the opposition Congress is hopeful of turning the tide against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to return to power in the hill state. With leaders of both sides already involved in hectic parleys with rebel leaders, the nervousness within the two opposing ranks is palpable.

The Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll result 2022 becomes all the more important in view of the many twists and turns that the political landscape has seen in the state in the last five years. A look at the political history of the state shows that a ruling government has never been voted back to power since its formation in 1971, barring one occasion. That exception was in 1985 when the late Virbhadra Singh of the Congress called for mid-term polls, about two years ahead of the schedule, to encash the pro-Congress wave after the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984.

The Exit Poll Results for the Himachal Pradesh ELections are set to be declared post-5.30 PM when the Election Commission’s deadline for a ban on their telecast ends.

At FE Online India News Desk, we will bring you all the latest numbers, predictions, vote margins, big victories and losses in this hill state. Will Jairam Thakur buck tradition and help BJP’s return to power or will the Congress form the government? Stay tuned for further updates.

Live Updates