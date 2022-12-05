Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling for phase 2 to start at 8 AM; PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast their votes today

Gujarat Election 2022, Phase 2 voting Live: Voting for 93 seats spread across central and north Gujarat districts in the second and final phase of polls will begin at 8 AM, which will decide the fate of 833 candidates who are in the fray. Voting will conclude at 5 PM. The counting of votes for all 182 constituencies in Gujarat will be held on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Key constituencies in the second phase of Gujarat elections include Ghatlodia, Viramgam, Vadgam, Jetpur and Vaghodia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening for exercising his franchise for the second phase of polls. He will cast his vote at a polling station in Ranip locality in Ahmedabad city. Union Home Minister and BJP MP from Gandhinagar Amit Shah will cast his vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in Naranpura locality. The BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has emerged as the third player in the state, are contesting in all 93 seats, while the Congress is contesting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats. Polling for the first phase of Gujarat elections was held on December 1 with an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent.

Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 2: A total of 93 Assembly constituencies will go to polls today. Key constituencies in the second phase of Gujarat elections include Ghatlodia, Viramgam, Vadgam, Jetpur and Vaghodia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah will be casting their vote today.

07:22 (IST) 5 Dec 2022 Gujarat Elections phase 2: Visuals from polling booth in Nishan Public school, Ranip https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1599563748574130176 07:19 (IST) 5 Dec 2022 Gujarat Election: Whatever happened is unfortunate, says Congress Danta candidate Whatever happened is unfortunate. I was going to my area as there's election. I saw that the atmosphere was heated there so I decided to escape. Whatever happened is unfortunate. I was going to my area as there's election. I saw that the atmosphere was heated there so I decided to escape. While our car was returning, some cars chased us. BJP candidate (from Danta constituency) Latu Parghi and two others came with weapons, with swords. We thought we must escape, we ran for 10-15 km and for 2 hours we were in the jungle: Congress Danta candidate Kanti Kharadi to ANI. 07:18 (IST) 5 Dec 2022 Gujarat Elections: Rahul Gandhi claims Congress MLA missing Rahul Gandhi claims that Congress sitting MLA and party candidate from Danta constituency of Banaskantha district Kanti Kharadi has allegedly gone missing. He alleges that he was brutally attacked by BJP goons. 07:06 (IST) 5 Dec 2022 Gujarat Election: Amit Shah to cast his vote in Ahmedabad today Union Home Minister Amit Shah will cast his vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in Naranpura locality in Ahmedabad today for the second phase of polls. 07:04 (IST) 5 Dec 2022 Gujarat Election: PM Modi to cast his vote in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote at Nishan school in Ranip, Ahmedabad today. He arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening and met his centenarian mother Hiraba at her residence in Raisan area of Gandhinagar. 07:01 (IST) 5 Dec 2022 Gujarat Elections: It’s the second phase of elections today. The second phase of Gujarat elections will begin at 8 AM. A total of 833 candidates across 93 Assembly constituencies are in fray. In the first phase of elections, which took place on December 1, 89 Assembly constituencies went to vote. 06:52 (IST) 5 Dec 2022 Gujarat Elections: Welcome to our live blog! Good morning and welcome to the Financial Express Online live blog. Catch all election live updates for the day here. Stay tuned!