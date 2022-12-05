Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll Result 2022, MCD Exit Polls Result: The Exit Poll Results of the Delhi MCD Election 2022 are expected to be announced by various pollsters today. The voting for Delhi MCD Election 2022 concluded on December 4. The polling percentage in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, 2022 for all 250 wards, was around 45% till 4 PM on Sunday (December 4), according to the State Election Commission. In 2017, when the BJP had swept Delhi MCD polls, the voting percentage was 53 per cent. This year Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as a strong contender to replace BJP in the MCD.

As many as 1,349 candidates contested in the Delhi MCD polls this year while more than 1.45 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the civic body polls, according to official data. With AAP emerging as a strong contender for MCD seats, all eyes will be on the exit poll results to get a sense of what it to be expected on the day of counting (December 7). However, exit poll results are not always correct. Therefore, there is always a possibility that the actual result will be different from the exit poll prediction.

