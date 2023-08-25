Fake currency notes worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Maharashtra, two from Gujarat held

Two people from Gujarat have been arrested in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai following the seizure of fake currency notes to the tune of Rs 50 lakh, reported PTI.

Over 9,000 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination with ‘Children Bank of India’ written on them were seized from the accused, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused, residents of Bhuj in Kutch district of Gujarat, were arrested on Thursday night. They were identified as 40-year-old Usman Dushap Saha and Abdul Hasan Turk (41). Police have also recovered cash worth more than Rs one lakh from them.

Police said that the accused have been booked under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 420 (cheating), 489 (B) (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and 34 (common intention).

“After being alerted, a team from the Kharghar police station in Navi Mumbai nabbed the duo. During their frisking, a total of 9,981 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination with ‘Children Bank of India’ written on them and without any serial number were seized from them,” he said.

A police official said that the fake currency notes looked like genuine notes, and the accused had planned to circulate notes of Rs 49,90,500 face value in the market.