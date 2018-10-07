​​​
  3. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: 4.6-magnitude quake jolts valley

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: 4.6-magnitude quake jolts valley

An official of the state disaster management department said: "The tremor occurred at 8.09 a.m. Its coordinates are latitude 36.7 north and longitude 74.5 east. The depth of the earthquake was 206 km."

By: | Srinagar | Published: October 7, 2018 9:38 AM
Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir (Representative Image )

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, although there were no reports of casualties or damage to properties.

An official of the state disaster management department said: “The tremor occurred at 8.09 a.m. Its coordinates are latitude 36.7 north and longitude 74.5 east. The depth of the earthquake was 206 km.”

Earthquakes have wreaked havoc in the state in the past.

Over 80,000 people were killed on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) by an earthquake that occurred on October 8, 2005.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top