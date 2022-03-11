‘Don’t fall for it…’: Prashant Kishor cautions Oppn on PM Modi’s ‘2022 results giving a glimpse of 2024 outcome’ remark

PM Modi said he hopes that political pundits will note that his party’s win in the four states has also made clear the verdict for the next general election.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday cautioned the opposition against the “false narrative” being set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the “battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024”, and not in state elections.

”Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition. Don’t fall or be part of this false narrative,” Prashant Kishor tweeted this morning.

Addressing the BJP workers and supporters on Thursday after BJP’s victory in four states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa — PM Modi referred to the next Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for 2024, saying he hopes that political pundits will note that his party’s win in the four states has also made clear the verdict for the next general election as they had linked its win in 2019 to its sweep of the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2017.

The BJP’s victory in four states has cemented its position ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls while the main opposition party — Congress — not just lost another state at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party but also struggled to retain its seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress, now in power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, an all-time low, lost Punjab and could bag only two seats in UP notwithstanding the high-decibel campaign by the Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka. Like the Congress, the AAP will also be in power in two states.

Prashant Kishor soared to the spotlight in 2014, when he helped craft the BJP’s spectacular national election campaign. Over the years, he has worked with several regional satraps, strategising their campaigns to help them rise to power.