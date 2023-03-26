scorecardresearch
‘Dis’Qualified MP’: Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio after being removed from Lok Sabha

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.

Written by PTI
Rahul Gandhi also wrote "Dis'Qualified MP" on his the official Wayanad Twitter account. (File/Twitter)

Following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday changed his bio on Twitter where he described himself as a “Dis’Qualified MP”.

He also wrote “Dis’Qualified MP” on his the official Wayanad Twitter account.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

Even though Gandhi is yet to file a review petition, the Congress has said it would fight it legally and politically.

First published on: 26-03-2023 at 15:20 IST

