Delhi University protests: Major relief for adhoc faculty, MHRD to amend rules for teachers’ appointment

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union HRD Minister (Twitter image)

In a big relief to the adhoc teachers of the Delhi University, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) on Friday released a circular stating that the adhoc teachers will be considered for appointments to the post of Assistant Professor as long as they fulfil the eligibility criteria. The circular, which also paved way for appinjtment of adhoc teachers, was released after holding discussions with Yogesh K Tyagi, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University and UGC officials on Thursday. After the meeting, discussions were also held with agitating teachers.

In a statement, the MHRD said that “the faculty appointed and working on ad-hoc/ temporary/ contract basis and meeting the eligibility criteria shall be shortlisted for interview.”

The MHRD also notified a change in the eligibility criteria for short-listing of candidates for interview for the post of Assistant Professor. “The colleges/institutions shall fill up the permanent vacancies before the start of the next academic session without fail. During the interim period, if vacancies which have to be filled for maintaining smooth academic functioning of the colleges/institutions, Adhoc/ temporary/ contract/ guest faculty can be appointed.”

The ministry further added that UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education 2018 will be amended.

The ministry also pledged to create new positions for the faculties under the Economic Weaker Sections (EWS) scheme within a month. “UGC will consider communicating the additional teaching positions to be created as per the EWS scheme within 30 days. Keeping this in view, no person working in an ad-hoc position shall be removed merely on the ground of falling in the EWS roster point,” the statement reads.

The move comes after the teacher’s organisation went on an indefinite strike over the circular which bars the appointment of adhoc teachers in the varsity. The DU’s circular was issued on August 28, 2019, which stated that only appointment of guest teachers can be made against substantive vacancies arising for the first time in the current academic session.