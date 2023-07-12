The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in five cases pertaining to the 2020 Delhi riots case.

“Bail granted subject to conditions in all 5 FIRs,” A single-judge bench of Justice Anish Dayal said, while pronouncing the verdict on charges of rioting, destruction of public property, criminal conspiracy, among others.

Besides these, he is also alleged to have been involved in the “larger conspiracy” behind the riots, along with Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The case concerns offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Clashes broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, between supporters and protestors of the citizenship law, claiming the lives of at least 53 people and leaving around 700 injured.

Earlier, in October last year, a Delhi court had framed charges against Hussain, his brother Shah Alam, and four other men in one of the 2020 riot cases, while stating that the mob had a “clear-cut objective in mind, to kill and harm Hindus”.

In March, Additional Sessions Judge had framed charges against Hussain and 10 others in the murder case of Intellligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma in the Delhi riots case.