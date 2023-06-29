Delhi-NCR rains: Heavy rainfall cripples capital, several roads waterlogged in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Thursday morning, leading to traffic disruptions and water-logging in and around the national capital.

Several areas in Sarai Kale Khan and Safdarjung saw water-logged roads following the showers today morning. Similar scenes were witnessed in Gurugram and Noida, leading to traffic disruptions.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR wakes up to refreshing rainfall bringing respite from heat; some areas witness waterlogging

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall



(Visuals from Sarai Kale Khan area) pic.twitter.com/gfa7h0ytb3 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

While the rainfall has resulted in discomfort, the rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, has also brought respite to citizens from the scorching heat and humidity in the capital. .

The rains have also led to improved Air Quality Index (AQI) which was recorded at a satisfactory 99.

Also Read: India weather Highlights: Light rains in Delhi-NCR, landslides block Chandigarh-Manali highway

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Delhi, Sonipat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon in the next two hours.

🌧️An moderate/intense cloud patch is passing across the #DelhiNCR, which very likely to cause:



☔Light to moderate rain with few spell of intense rain over Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during next 2 hours.#DelhiWeather #DelhiRain@moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/z6IK9fHQi2 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 29, 2023

According to IMD, Delhi is expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate thunder-showers today.

So far, the monsoon has made its swift progress and reached several parts of the country including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, according to IMD.