Delhi-NCR rains: Heavy rainfall cripples capital, several roads waterlogged in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

The rains have also led to improved Air Quality Index (AQI) which was recorded at a satisfactory 99.

Written by India News Desk
Delhi Rains| Monsoon
Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR. (Source-PTI)

Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Thursday morning, leading to traffic disruptions and water-logging in and around the national capital.

Several areas in Sarai Kale Khan and Safdarjung saw water-logged roads following the showers today morning. Similar scenes were witnessed in Gurugram and Noida, leading to traffic disruptions.

While the rainfall has resulted in discomfort, the rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, has also brought respite to citizens from the scorching heat and humidity in the capital. .

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Delhi, Sonipat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon in the next two hours.

According to IMD, Delhi is expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate thunder-showers today.

So far, the monsoon has made its swift progress and reached several parts of the country including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, according to IMD.

Delhi

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 11:24 IST

