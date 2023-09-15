scorecardresearch
Delhi man kills colleague, pours acid on her face after she asks him to return money

The accused, a technical supervisor at Nizamuddin Railway Station, killed the woman by stabbing her multiple times on her neck and later poured acid on her face.

Written by India News Desk
The woman's body was recovered by Greater Noida police on Saturday near Sector 148 Metro Station. (Representational image)

A 45-year-old technician at a railway station in Delhi was arrested for killing a co-worker who was asking him to return the money she had loaned him.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Zakir, technical supervisor at Nizamuddin Railway Station, killed the woman by stabbing her multiple times on her neck and later poured acid on her face and body to hide her identity, police officials said, as reported by PTI.

Delhi Police said the victim, a clerk at the railway station, had given Rs 11 lakh to the accused after taking personal loans in 2018 and 2019.

They said her body was recovered by Greater Noida police on Saturday near Sector 148 Metro Station.

The daughter of the victim lodged a complaint that her mother went missing on September 8. The next day, they approached Ambedkar Nagar police station and lodged a missing report, a senior police officer said, PTI reported.

The family members of the victim received a call on September 9 around 8 pm from Knowledge Park police station of Greater Noida (UP) about the woman’s death. A murder case was then registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station.

During the investigation, it was found that Zakir had not returned the amount to the victim due to which she was under stress, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Furthermore, it was found that on September 8, the woman left her office at around 2 pm and Zakir was on leave. When police tried to trace his phone, it was switched off.

Later, police got the location of the suspect, conducted raids for over 20 hours at more than 60 locations in Subhash Vihar and arrested the accused, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Zakir said that the victim was pressurising him to return the money, following which he planned to kill her, police said.

The accused took her to Knowledge Park, Noida and allegedly killed her with an iron dagger, police said. He poured acid on her face and body to hide her identity, and hid the weapon and acid near the bushes of an electric pole at Sector 148, Noida, PTI reported.

Delhi

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 11:06 IST

