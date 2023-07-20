scorecardresearch
Delhi: 24-year-old man electrocuted while running on treadmill, gym owner arrested

A 24-year-old man was electrocuted while running on a treadmill at a gym in north Delhi’s Rohini on Tuesday. Police have arrested the gym owner on charges of death caused by negligence. Saksham Pruthi had completed a BTech and worked at a Gurugram-based firm. A resident of Rohini Sector 19, he used to go to […]

Written by India News Desk
Delhi: 24-year-old electrocuted while running on treadmill, gym owner arrested
On Tuesday, the man collapsed while running on the treadmill at the gym. (Representational image)

A 24-year-old man was electrocuted while running on a treadmill at a gym in north Delhi’s Rohini on Tuesday. Police have arrested the gym owner on charges of death caused by negligence.

Saksham Pruthi had completed a BTech and worked at a Gurugram-based firm. A resident of Rohini Sector 19, he used to go to Gymplex Fitness Zone in Sector 15.

At around 7.30 am on Tuesday, he collapsed while running on the treadmill. During the postmortem examination, electrocution was confirmed as the cause of death, ANI reported.

Police arrested gym owner Anubhav Duggal on Thursday. A case has been registered under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to machinery.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 16:52 IST

