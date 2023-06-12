Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment by some of India’s top women wrestlers, made a bold announcement on Sunday during a rally in Kaiserganj. Singh also declared that he would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, the same seat he currently represents.

The rally, organised as part of the BJP campaign to commemorate nine years of its government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was perceived as Singh’s “show of strength.” It commenced from his residence in Vishnoharpur and culminated at Raghuraj Sharan Singh Degree College, owned by Singh, in Colonelganj, where the rally was held.

Also Read: Government is trying to protect Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

The roadshow, consisting of a long procession of SUVs, witnessed a swelling crowd of Singh’s supporters.

Addressing the rally, Singh chose not to directly mention the ongoing protests or the allegations levelled against him. He began his speech in the Katra area of Gonda district by saying, “Yeh mila mujhko muhabbat ka silla, bewafa kehke mera naam liya jaata hai. Isko ruswai kahen ki shohrat apni, dabe hontho se mera naam liya jata hai” (This is the reward I have received for my love, they call me unfaithful. Call it notoriety or fame, they take my name with pursed lips).

His remarks came just four days before the Delhi Police is expected to file a chargesheet in the matter against him. On June 7, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, following a meeting with Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, had assured them that the police would file a chargesheet by June 15.

Also Read: WFI row: Probe against Brij Bhushan to be completed by June 15, Anurag Thakur assures wrestlers

During his speech, Singh primarily targeted the Congress party and praised the BJP-led government at the Centre. When asked by reporters about his plans for the 2024 elections, Singh confidently declared, “Kaiserganj Lok Sabha se chunav ladunga, ladunga, ladunga” (I will contest the election from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency).

Singh’s Sunday rally in Kaiserganj came after he deferred the Jan Chetna Maha Rally he was scheduled to hold in Ayodhya on June 5 citing the ongoing police investigations into the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Arriving at the rally ground sitting atop a vehicle in a cavalcade of SUVs, Singh was welcomed on stage with chants hailing “UP tiger Brij Bhushan Singh.” During the event, he took charge and invited MLAs and MLCs to make brief speeches.

Singh vehemently criticised the previous Congress-led governments at the Centre, highlighting the loss of thousands of square kilometres of land to Pakistan and China during Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure. He also condemned the Congress for the state of Emergency imposed between 1975 and 1977 and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s return to power in 2024, Singh reminisced about the party’s significant victories in 2014 and 2019. He praised the government’s efforts, particularly highlighting its work in Kashmir and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.