Customs to probe links between accused in Kerala gold smuggling and Bengaluru drug trafficking cases

The Customs department has decided to investigate the alleged links between a key accused in the

Kerala gold smuggling case and a prime accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking, even as a political slugfest erupted between the Congress and CPI(M) over the issue.

Sources said one of the arrested people in the gold smuggling is suspected to have links with a prime accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking case.

They said the Customs will move an application in Court seeking to further investigate the man, who is currently in judicial remand, in view of his alleged contacts with the key drug trafficking case accused.

“We would like to know the nature of contacts between the arrested persons in the two separate cases,” an official said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded an investigation into CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son’s alleged link with a key accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking.

Stepping up his attack against CPI(M) over the issue, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Chennithala, on Friday said it was reported that drug trafficking accused Mohammed Anoop and gold smuggling accused Ramees had contacted over phone several times.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, he claimed Kerala CPI (M) secretary

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri has admitted that he had connection with Anoop.

“It is a serious issue. What is the link between the gold smuggling case and drug trafficking case and how is the drug trafficking case accused connected with Balakrishnan’s son? All these things

should be investigated,” Chennithala said.

Reacting to Chennithala’s allegations against his son, Balakrishnan said efforts were on to create a smokescreen on the issue and it would not succeed.

He said Bineesh would not enjoy his protection, if he has any role in any crime.

“Let the central agencies probe everything related to the case. Chennithala should hand over to the investigating agencies if there is any evidence in his possession,” Balakrishnan told reporters.

He said if Bineesh is found guilty of any crime, he should be punished.

“He should be hanged, if he deserves to be hanged. Nobody is going to protect him if he has done anything unlawful,” Balakrishnan said.

The youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Wednesday had alleged that Bineesh had invested money in a hotel business launched by drug case accused Mohammed Anoop in Kammanahalli in 2015.

Bineesh said Anoop had borrowed money from him and others some years ago but pleaded ignorance about his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, adding news about it was a shock to him.