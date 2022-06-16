Crowds throng Nagpur ATM after it starts dispensing five times the money withdrawn

In a shocking incident, an ATM counter in Maharashtra’s Nagpur started dispensing five times the amount of cash withdrawn. The glaring technical glitch first came to light when an individual got five notes of Rs 500, after opting to withdraw only Rs 500. After trying to withdraw Rs 500 again, the customer, to his disbelief, got Rs 2500 in cash instead.

Long queues soon lined up in front of the ATM centre in Khaparkheda town, located in the outskirts of Nagpur, as many enthusiastic people flocked to the ATM after hearing the news.

The party, however, ended when a person reported the incident to the local police. The ATM was immediately shut down soon after the cops arrived. Bank authorities were also informed.

While pointing out at the technical glitch, a bank official told news agency PTI that Rs 500 notes were kept instead of Rs 100 notes by mistake in the ATM tray meant to disburse only Rs 100 denomination. The official further stated that no case has been against anyone till now.