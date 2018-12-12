Congress’s vote share increases by 5.59 percentage points in Rajasthan

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 7:16 PM

The Congress's vote share has increased by 5.59 percentage points in Rajasthan where it won 39.03 per cent votes and 99 out of 199 seats.

Congress, rajsthan, rajasthan assembly polls, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Mahadev Singh KhandelaThe party had faced defeat in the last assembly elections when it had secured 33.71 per cent votes.

The Congress’s vote share has increased by 5.59 percentage points in Rajasthan where it won 39.03 per cent votes and 99 out of 199 seats. The party had faced defeat in the last assembly elections when it had secured 33.71 per cent votes. On the other hand, the BJP’s vote percentage reduced from 46.05 (2013) to 38.8 per cent in 2018, a decline of 7.25 percentage points. The saffron party failed to retain the state and lost to the Congress by winning 73 seats. The BJP had won 163 seats in the last assembly elections. This year, the BSP’s vote share increased to 4 per cent from 3.44 per cent and it won six seats. The party had also won six seats in 2008 but the vote share was comparatively high-7.60 per cent.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, founded by Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal, won three seats. It secured 2.4 per cent votes. Beniwal is one among three newly elected RLP MLAs. Bhartiya Tribal Party, which contested on 11 seats in tribal belt of south Rajasthan also managed to win two seats. This election, 13 independents have won and secured 9.5 per cent votes.

Also read| Rajasthan assembly election: Seven of 15 Muslim candidates fielded by Congress win polls

Many of the independent MLA are Congress rebels, including former Union minister Mahadev Singh Khandela and former state minister Babu Lal Nagar. As many as 22 women, 11 from Congress, 10 BJP and one RLP, have also been elected to the 15th legislative assembly. In 2013, 28 women had won the election. The House has 200 seats but elections were put off on one seat because of the death of a candidate.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Rajasthan Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress’s vote share increases by 5.59 percentage points in Rajasthan
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition