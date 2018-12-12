Congress’s vote share increases by 5.59 percentage points in Rajasthan

The party had faced defeat in the last assembly elections when it had secured 33.71 per cent votes.

The Congress’s vote share has increased by 5.59 percentage points in Rajasthan where it won 39.03 per cent votes and 99 out of 199 seats. The party had faced defeat in the last assembly elections when it had secured 33.71 per cent votes. On the other hand, the BJP’s vote percentage reduced from 46.05 (2013) to 38.8 per cent in 2018, a decline of 7.25 percentage points. The saffron party failed to retain the state and lost to the Congress by winning 73 seats. The BJP had won 163 seats in the last assembly elections. This year, the BSP’s vote share increased to 4 per cent from 3.44 per cent and it won six seats. The party had also won six seats in 2008 but the vote share was comparatively high-7.60 per cent.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, founded by Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal, won three seats. It secured 2.4 per cent votes. Beniwal is one among three newly elected RLP MLAs. Bhartiya Tribal Party, which contested on 11 seats in tribal belt of south Rajasthan also managed to win two seats. This election, 13 independents have won and secured 9.5 per cent votes.

Many of the independent MLA are Congress rebels, including former Union minister Mahadev Singh Khandela and former state minister Babu Lal Nagar. As many as 22 women, 11 from Congress, 10 BJP and one RLP, have also been elected to the 15th legislative assembly. In 2013, 28 women had won the election. The House has 200 seats but elections were put off on one seat because of the death of a candidate.