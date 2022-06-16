Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury, booked for holding cop’s collar, says ‘lost my balance’

Former Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has been charged under provisions of Section 353 of the IPC for trying to “assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty. The action by the police came after Chowdhury allegedly held a policeman by his collar during a protest by the Congress party in in Telangana’s Hyderabad. A video of the incident tweeted by news agency ANI showed Chowdhury holding a policeman’s uniform before being taken into custody by the police amid party protests against Rahul Gandhi’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) deposition.

In the 43-second video shared by ANI, Chowdhury was seen engaged in a heated argument with a police officer, while holding his collar. She was then taken away by female cops to the police van.

Chowdhury, however, called it an accident as she lost her balance in the process. Lashing out at the cop, Chowdhury said that the police should learn how to respect women. While pointing out that the issue is being blown out of proportion, Chowdhury told reporters, “Police will have to learn how to respect women citizens. I had no intention of hitting anyone. I was manhandled, lost my balance, and hence, fell on that man. Just look at the visuals — amid pushing and shoving all around, my hand, which was resting on the cop’s shoulder, slipped as he moved away, my hand accidentally caught on his collar,” said Chowdhury while slamming the Modi government for using central agencies to harass opposition leaders including Gandhi.

Earlier today, many Congress Telangana workers marched towards the Raj Bhavan and were intercepted by the local police. Several state party leaders including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and party MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were detained.

A day after the Congress leaders in Delhi alleged that they were manhandled as the police barged inside the party headquarters, the party hit the streets today protesting against the alleged Delhi police high handedness and the mistreatment of their leader Rahul Gandhi at the hands of the ED. In many states the party organised protests and marched towards the Governor houses. In Delhi and Punjab, the police used water cannons to disperse the protesters as they were charging towards the Raj Bhavan. Top Congress leaders including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mallikarjun Kharge visited the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Vice-Chairman apprising them of the alleged violence unleashed upon them by the Delhi police and the alleged “inhuman treatment” meted out to Gandhi by the ED after three consecutive days of grilling.