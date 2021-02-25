Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to interact with Cornell University students about democracy on March 2

Rahul Gandhi to address Cornell University students : According to the university, Gandhi and Basu will compare notes on the Indian economy and the outlook for democracy in India and around the world. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 2 will address the students of prestigious Cornell University and interact with them on the subjects of democracy and development, the university said on Thursday.

During the virtual programme, Gandhi, 50, will join professor Kaushik Basu for the talk, which will also include topics such as life in politics in India and the world.

“Indian Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi will join economics professor Kaushik Basu on March 2 at 9:30 am (8 pm IST) for a conversation about democracy, development and life in politics in India and the world,” the university said in the statement.

Hosted by the South Asia Programme of the Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies, the virtual event is open to the Cornell community with NetID.

“Registration is required. The conversation will also be live streamed on Facebook for viewers around the world,” the statement said.

According to the university, Gandhi and Basu will compare notes on the Indian economy and the outlook for democracy in India and around the world.

Basu is the Carl Marks Professor of International Studies, professor of economics in the College of Arts and Sciences, and former senior vice president and chief economist of the World Bank.

“India and the world are at a turning point with the pandemic, pollution and polarised politics. I am excited about this conversation because while as an economist, I observe what is happening from outside, Rahul Gandhi has the insider’s advantage,” Basu said.

The discussion, the university said, is part of the Einaudi Center’s research focus on global democratic resilience.

“The Einaudi Center is thrilled to host this important conversation,” said Rachel Beatty Riedl, Einaudi’s director and John S Knight Professor of International Studies and professor in the Department of Government in the College of Arts and Sciences.

“It highlights critical questions, such as who benefits from growth and how an inclusive political community that prioritises social services for all can be forged,” Riedl said.