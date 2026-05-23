Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical youth political platform launched in mid‑May, said on Saturday morning that its official Instagram account had been hacked and that a backup Instagram account was also taken down. The party warned followers that posts appearing on its Instagram after the breach were completely unauthorised.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X and said, “We have lost the access to the account,” the party said, and warned, “Please note that we currently do not have access to any of our platforms. Any post made after this should not be considered an official statement from the Cockroach Janta Party.”

Please note that we currently do not have access to any of our platforms. Any post made after this should not be considered an official statement from the Cockroach Janta Party. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 23, 2026

X handle withheld in India after ‘security inputs’

The X account of the Cockroach Janta Party was withheld in India at the direction of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), The Indian Express reported. The move followed inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that flagged “national security concerns,” according to the report. A senior government official told that the account had been posting “inflammatory” content and that authorities were concerned about its traction among young users.

Founder reports threats to family, personal Instagram account hacked

Abhijeet Dipke, 30, who is currently in Boston pursuing a public relations course, told that he has received repeated threats since launching the platform. “I have been getting constant threats both for myself and my family, which is in India. I just received a video in which a man is saying that they have reached outside my home and that I need to wait till evening to see what happens next,” he said.

“I do not want anything to happen to my family because this is a choice I made, not them,” Dipke added. He also confirmed that his personal Instagram account had been compromised and that the party’s backup Instagram was taken down.

Receiving death threats now. pic.twitter.com/agCy94jXEf — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 22, 2026

Know more about the origin of CJP

CJP was created in response to remarks made by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on May 15, when he criticised those who attack the system and used language likening some critics to “parasites of society” and “cockroaches.” The remarks provoked backlash; the Chief Justice later said his comments targeted those with bogus credentials and not India’s youth.

Dipke criticised the Chief Justice and launched the satirical platform, which quickly gained traction among young people online. He has described the initiative as a potential political youth front and said the intent was peaceful dissent.

“We have clarified that we are very democratic people and whatever we will do to express our dissent will be within the rights of our Constitution and in a very peaceful manner,” he said.

Calls for accountability and accusations of defamation

Abhijeet Dipke tied the platform’s rise to wider public anger over a recent examination paper leak and the government’s response. “Action should have been taken against the Education Minister for the paper leak. For the student who lost his life due to the government’s failure. But in New India, action is being taken against the Cockroach Janta Party for demanding accountability,” he posted on X after his Instagram account was hacked.

He also pushed back against comparisons to unrest in other countries. “There are efforts to defame this by comparing it with what happened in Nepal, in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. I am countering it,” Abhijeet Dipke added.

Dipke, who moved to the US two years ago, said his US visa allows him to remain until July but that he will have to return to India eventually. He previously volunteered with the Aam Aadmi Party and handled communications during the COVID‑19 pandemic, an AAP source described him as ‘an Ambedkarite’ who raised issues of caste and representation.

CJP urged its supporters to remain peaceful and cautious while the party tries to regain control of its platforms. “We request all cockroaches to remain peaceful and careful,” the group posted on X before its withholding.

Bengaluru Police warns against gathering over alleged ‘CJP Karnataka’ call

Bengaluru Police on Friday (May 22) urged citizens not to assemble near Town Hall on Sunday (May 24), in response to a social media call attributed to a group calling itself the “Cockroach Janata Party Karnataka.” The Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, issued an official press note stating that no permission had been sought or granted for the proposed gathering and that no approval had been obtained from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) office for using the location.

Authorities said the social media post had invited people to gather in large numbers near Town Hall for a “peaceful human chain.” However, the police clarified that protests, rallies and ‘dharnas’ are not permitted at locations other than Freedom Park, as per a Karnataka High Court order dated August 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, tThe Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the social media platforms did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Indian Express reported that MeitY acted after Intelligence Bureau inputs; platform companies typically do not disclose content‑restriction requests publicly.