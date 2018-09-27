Civilian killed in Srinagar firing; search operation underway

​​​
A civilian was killed on Thursday here in a firing during a cordon and search operation, police said.

By: | Srinagar | Published: September 27, 2018 9:09 AM
Following specific information about presence of militants, the search was launched earlier in the Qamarwari area here.

There have been no exchange of gunfire between the militants and security forces though so far, reports from the area said.

The deceased was identified as Saleem Malik, who died of a bullet injury, a police officer said.

Authorities imposed curfew in the old city area and suspended mobile Internet services here in Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining Badgam district as a precautionary measure.

