A private aircraft crashed into a hillside in Jashpur on Monday, raising fears of casualties. According to local residents, the aircraft reportedly went down after hitting a tree in a forested area.



Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke and flames rising from the wreckage at a hillside in the Jashpur–Narayanpur region. The number of people on board the aircraft is yet to be confirmed.



Police and local administrative teams have rushed to the site and rescue operations are currently underway. Further details are awaited.