  • Rajasthan

    BJP 0
    Cong 0
    RLM 0
    OTH 0

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 0
    Cong 0
    BSP 0
    OTH 0

  • Chhattisgarh

    BJP 0
    Cong 0
    JCC 0
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    BJP 0
    TDP-Cong 0
    TRS-AIMIM 0
    OTH 0

  • Mizoram

    BJP 0
    Cong 0
    MNF 0
    OTH 0

* Total Tally Reflects Lead + Win

Chhattisgarh election results: Full list of winners

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 8:13 AM

Chhattisgarh election results: Here is full list of winners in 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh election results: There are 90 assembly seats which hold the fate of 1269 contestants

Chhattisgarh election results: Counting for 90 seats to the Chhattisgarh assembly is taking place today. Two traditional political powerhouses — BJP and Congress — are at loggerheads with each other over gaining control in this tribal dominated state. BJP has been in power for 15 years in the state and is seeking to form a government for the fourth consecutive term. On the other hand, a seemingly rejuvenated Congress led by party president Rahul Gandhi has thrown a tough challenge to incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh. Former chief minister of the state Ajit Jogi has added another interesting dimension to the electoral arithmetic. Jogi, once a Congresss veteran and the first CM of the state, has tied up with Mayawati’s BSP.

Political observers believe this alliance can become a pivotal factor in deciding the outcome of Chhattisgarh assembly election results. There are 90 assembly seats which hold the fate of 1269 contestants, including the chief minister, his 11 ministers and state presidents of the BJP and the Congress. As many as 5,184 counting personnel and 1,500 micro-observers have been appointed for smooth conduct of the process. Counting for all 90 seats would start at 8 am across the 27 district headquarters. All preparations have been completed and a three-layer security has been arranged at each counting centre, according to election commission official.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Election Result 2018 LIVE updates

Here is full list of winners in 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh

Marwahi
Khallari
Sanjari Balod
Khujji
Beltara
Sarangarh
Bindranawagarh
Arang
Jashpur
Takhatpur
Saraipali
Sakti
Pratappur
Durg-Rural
Kunkuri
Basna
Kanker
Sihawa
Lailunga
Mohla-Manpur
Chandrapur
Kurud
Bilaspur
Sitapur
Pamgarh
Dondi Lohara
Durg City
Kawardha
Bemetara
Bastar
Baikunthpur
Patan
Ramanujganj
Raipur City South
Bharatpur-Sonhat
Samri
Akaltara
Dongargaon
Nawagarh
Chitrakot
Dharsiwa
Dantewada
Abhanpur
Masturi
Mahasamund
Lundra
Bilaigarh
Kasdol
Khairagarh
Dhamtari
Korba
Baloda Bazar
Konta
Narayanpur
Jaijaipur
Premnagar
Saja
Katghora
Dharamjaigarh
Bijapur
Bhanupratappur
Kondagaon
Janjgir-Champa
Pandariya
Bhatgaon
Bhilai Nagar
Mungeli
Gunderdehi
Raipur City West
Ahiwara
Rajnandgaon
Pali-Tanakhar
Kota
Raigarh
Keshkal
Jagdalpur
Rajim
Dongargarh
Raipur Rural
Bhatapara
Pathalgaon
Raipur City North
Manendragarh
Rampur
Bilha
Ambikapur
Lormi
Kharsia
Vaishali Nagar
Antagarh

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Chhattisgarh Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Chhattisgarh election results: Full list of winners
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition