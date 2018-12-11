Chhattisgarh election results: Full list of winners

Chhattisgarh election results: Here is full list of winners in 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh election results: Counting for 90 seats to the Chhattisgarh assembly is taking place today. Two traditional political powerhouses — BJP and Congress — are at loggerheads with each other over gaining control in this tribal dominated state. BJP has been in power for 15 years in the state and is seeking to form a government for the fourth consecutive term. On the other hand, a seemingly rejuvenated Congress led by party president Rahul Gandhi has thrown a tough challenge to incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh. Former chief minister of the state Ajit Jogi has added another interesting dimension to the electoral arithmetic. Jogi, once a Congresss veteran and the first CM of the state, has tied up with Mayawati’s BSP.
Political observers believe this alliance can become a pivotal factor in deciding the outcome of Chhattisgarh assembly election results. There are 90 assembly seats which hold the fate of 1269 contestants, including the chief minister, his 11 ministers and state presidents of the BJP and the Congress. As many as 5,184 counting personnel and 1,500 micro-observers have been appointed for smooth conduct of the process. Counting for all 90 seats would start at 8 am across the 27 district headquarters. All preparations have been completed and a three-layer security has been arranged at each counting centre, according to election commission official.
Also Read: Chhattisgarh Election Result 2018 LIVE updates
Here is full list of winners in 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh
Marwahi
Khallari
Sanjari Balod
Khujji
Beltara
Sarangarh
Bindranawagarh
Arang
Jashpur
Takhatpur
Saraipali
Sakti
Pratappur
Durg-Rural
Kunkuri
Basna
Kanker
Sihawa
Lailunga
Mohla-Manpur
Chandrapur
Kurud
Bilaspur
Sitapur
Pamgarh
Dondi Lohara
Durg City
Kawardha
Bemetara
Bastar
Baikunthpur
Patan
Ramanujganj
Raipur City South
Bharatpur-Sonhat
Samri
Akaltara
Dongargaon
Nawagarh
Chitrakot
Dharsiwa
Dantewada
Abhanpur
Masturi
Mahasamund
Lundra
Bilaigarh
Kasdol
Khairagarh
Dhamtari
Korba
Baloda Bazar
Konta
Narayanpur
Jaijaipur
Premnagar
Saja
Katghora
Dharamjaigarh
Bijapur
Bhanupratappur
Kondagaon
Janjgir-Champa
Pandariya
Bhatgaon
Bhilai Nagar
Mungeli
Gunderdehi
Raipur City West
Ahiwara
Rajnandgaon
Pali-Tanakhar
Kota
Raigarh
Keshkal
Jagdalpur
Rajim
Dongargarh
Raipur Rural
Bhatapara
Pathalgaon
Raipur City North
Manendragarh
Rampur
Bilha
Ambikapur
Lormi
Kharsia
Vaishali Nagar
Antagarh
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.