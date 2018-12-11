Chhattisgarh election results: Full list of winners

Chhattisgarh election results: There are 90 assembly seats which hold the fate of 1269 contestants

Chhattisgarh election results: Counting for 90 seats to the Chhattisgarh assembly is taking place today. Two traditional political powerhouses — BJP and Congress — are at loggerheads with each other over gaining control in this tribal dominated state. BJP has been in power for 15 years in the state and is seeking to form a government for the fourth consecutive term. On the other hand, a seemingly rejuvenated Congress led by party president Rahul Gandhi has thrown a tough challenge to incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh. Former chief minister of the state Ajit Jogi has added another interesting dimension to the electoral arithmetic. Jogi, once a Congresss veteran and the first CM of the state, has tied up with Mayawati’s BSP.

Political observers believe this alliance can become a pivotal factor in deciding the outcome of Chhattisgarh assembly election results. There are 90 assembly seats which hold the fate of 1269 contestants, including the chief minister, his 11 ministers and state presidents of the BJP and the Congress. As many as 5,184 counting personnel and 1,500 micro-observers have been appointed for smooth conduct of the process. Counting for all 90 seats would start at 8 am across the 27 district headquarters. All preparations have been completed and a three-layer security has been arranged at each counting centre, according to election commission official.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Election Result 2018 LIVE updates

Here is full list of winners in 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh

Marwahi

Khallari

Sanjari Balod

Khujji

Beltara

Sarangarh

Bindranawagarh

Arang

Jashpur

Takhatpur

Saraipali

Sakti

Pratappur

Durg-Rural

Kunkuri

Basna

Kanker

Sihawa

Lailunga

Mohla-Manpur

Chandrapur

Kurud

Bilaspur

Sitapur

Pamgarh

Dondi Lohara

Durg City

Kawardha

Bemetara

Bastar

Baikunthpur

Patan

Ramanujganj

Raipur City South

Bharatpur-Sonhat

Samri

Akaltara

Dongargaon

Nawagarh

Chitrakot

Dharsiwa

Dantewada

Abhanpur

Masturi

Mahasamund

Lundra

Bilaigarh

Kasdol

Khairagarh

Dhamtari

Korba

Baloda Bazar

Konta

Narayanpur

Jaijaipur

Premnagar

Saja

Katghora

Dharamjaigarh

Bijapur

Bhanupratappur

Kondagaon

Janjgir-Champa

Pandariya

Bhatgaon

Bhilai Nagar

Mungeli

Gunderdehi

Raipur City West

Ahiwara

Rajnandgaon

Pali-Tanakhar

Kota

Raigarh

Keshkal

Jagdalpur

Rajim

Dongargarh

Raipur Rural

Bhatapara

Pathalgaon

Raipur City North

Manendragarh

Rampur

Bilha

Ambikapur

Lormi

Kharsia

Vaishali Nagar

Antagarh