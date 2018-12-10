Chhattisgarh election result: No hung Assembly, BJP will return to power, says BJP’s three-time CM Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh exit poll: Outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has ruled out the possibility of a hung assembly in the state saying the BJP will retain power once again and form a government straight for the fourth term. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Singh, an Ayurvedic doctor-turned-politician, who has been ruling the state for the last 15 years, also said BJP will not require any support from any party, hinting that the third front led by Ajit Jogi will have a minimum impact on the numbers.

“The situation of a hung assembly will not arise. BJP will form the government with a majority. I am confident that the BJP will form the government for the fourth time without anyone’s support,” Raman Singh who is seeking re-election from Rajnandgaon Assembly seat, said.

Chhattisgarh exit poll

If exit polls are to go by, Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is likely to be delivered with a hung verdict when results are announced on December 11. As per the results exit polls, the BJP and Congress are locked into a neck and neck fight with Republic-C Voter predicting 35-43 seats for BJP in 90 chairs House and 40-50 for Congress. However, Times Now-CNX exit poll has predicted 35 seats for Congress against BJP’s 46.

All the exit polls have predicted that the alliance led by former Congress CM Ajit Jogi will emerge as a king-maker in case of a hung verdict. If this happened, this will be the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh when the Legislative Assembly will have no clear-cut majority.

The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh of Ajit Jogi, BSP of Mayawati and CPI have emerged as an alternative to BJP and Congress with exit polls predicting 3 to 8 seats for the coalition.

Assembly elections in the state were held in two phases on November 12 and 20. The overall turn out was 76.35%. The Legislative Assembly has 90 seats and the magic figure is 46. In the previous Assembly polls held in 2013, BJP had won 49 seats while the Congress had bagged 39.