Chhattisgarh election 2018: Opinion poll predicts easy win for BJP under Raman Singh’s leadership

In some welcome news for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh where the party is ruling since 2003 with Raman Singh at the helm, an opinion poll conducted by IndiaTV-CNX, the party under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister is likely to retain power in the state for the fourth straight term.

The opinion poll has predicted that BJP is likely to get 50 seats in the 90-member House, putting it in a comfortable situation once again to form the next government. It said that the Congress is likely to once again play the role of opposition with 30 seats going into its kitty. The coalition of Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and Mayawati’s BSP is likely to get only 9 seats.

When asked who is the first choice for the CM’s chair, 40.71% respondents said that Raman Singh of BJP is their first preference to lead the state. Close to 19% people said that they want to see current state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel as the CM of the central state.

The opinion poll also predicted that there will be 1% rise in the total polling percentage for the BJP. It said that the party is likely to get 42% vote against 41% polled in its favour in 2013 Assembly polls.

It predicted that there will be 3% cut in the Congress’s support. The party is likely to get 37% votes in the upcoming elections. It said that these 3% people have expressed confidence in Ajit Jogi-led coalition.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases. In the first phase, a total of 18 seats will go to polls on November 12 and remaining 72 on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

The state Legislative Assembly has 91 seats. While 90 members are elected by the people, one member is nominated by the Governor. The tenure of the current assembly will expire on January 5 next year.