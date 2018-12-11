  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 73
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 113
    BJP 110
    BSP 2
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 68
    BJP 16
    JCC 6
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Chhattisgarh Assembly results: 13 women elected as MLAs, including 9 from Congress

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 8:53 PM

Thirteen women have been elected to the Chhattisgarh Assembly in 2018, a rise from the 10 and 11 women who became MLAs after the 2013 and 2008 polls respectively.

Assembly results, Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Assembly, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Assembly results, women MLAs, Chhattisgarh Assembly 2018, india newsOf the 13 women who have been elected in the 2018 polls, the Congress leads with nine women MLAs while the BJP has one. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh Assembly results: Thirteen women have been elected to the Chhattisgarh Assembly in 2018, a rise from the 10 and 11 women who became MLAs after the 2013 and 2008 polls respectively, a state election official said Tuesday. Counting of votes is currently underway for the 90-member House with results and trends as of 7:50pm showing the Congress winning six seats and leading in 62 others, and the BJP winning two and leading in 14 others.

Of the 13 women who have been elected in the 2018 polls, the Congress leads with nine women MLAs while the BJP has one. This figure was six for the BJP and four for the Congress in the 2013 polls, the official said.

Renu Jogi, wife of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, who was with Congress in 2013, has also won her Assembly seat this time from the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J). The remaining two women legislators are from local outfits, the official said.

Assembly elections Chhattisgarh Elections
Stock Market

