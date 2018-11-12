Chhattisgarh Assembly elections phase 1 LIVE Updates: IED blast in Dantewada as voting gets underway for 10 out of 18 seats

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections phase 1 LIVE Updates: Voting began in 10 out of 18 Assembly seats in the first phase of Chhattisgarh elections on Monday at 7 am. The first phase will cover 18 constituencies spread over in 8 Naxal-affected districts — Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon. A total of 190 candidates including BJP’s three-time Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon are in the fray in this phase.
Meanwhile, around 1 lakh security personnel have been deployed for smooth conduct of the polling. According to Chhattisgarh’s Special Director General (Anti-Maoist Operations) DM Awasthi, security personnel, including central paramilitary force, have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling. The Centre has deployed a total of 650 companies, including those from paramilitary units like CRPF, BSF, ITBP and around 65,000 personnel from police forces of other states. These units are apart from existing paramilitary personnel and 200 companies of state forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations.
Also Read: Opinion poll predicts asy win for BJP under Raman Singh’s leadership
According to ANI, 1-2 kilograms of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasted by naxals near Tumakpal camp in Katekalyan block of Dantewada. Devnath, AIG (Anti-Naxal Ops), said that IED was triggered by Naxals on Tumakpal-Nayanar road at around 5:30 am to target security forces. "No harm to security forces and polling party. Party safely reached to Nayanar polling booth No. 183 under PS Katekalyan."
According to an estimate, 31,79,520 voters (16,21,839 male, 15,57,592 female and 89 third-gender) are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. The Election Commission has set up as many as 4,336 polling booths.
According to an opinion poll conducted by IndiaTV-CNX, the BJP under three-time CM Raman Singh's leadership is likely to retain power in Chhattisgarh for the fourth straight term. It said that while the BJP is likely to get 50 seats in the 90-member House, the Congress is likely to get 30 seats. The coalition of Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and Mayawati’s BSP is likely to get only 9 seats. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
A total of 190 candidates are contesting elections in the first phase. The state Legislative Assembly has a total of 90 seats. In the first phase, elections are being held for 18 seats. Of the 18 seats, 12 are in Bastar and six in Rajnandgaon district. 12 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) while one for Scheduled Caste (SC) category.
The Election Commission has announced that polling time will be from 7 am to 3 pm in constituencies where Naxal menace is rampant. The seats are Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta.
In the remaining constituencies of Khairgarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot, polling time will be from 8 am to 5 pm.
Voting began in 10 out of 18 Assembly constituencies in the first phase amid a tight security at 7 am. In this phase, 190 candidates are in the fray. Voting in remaining 8 seats will begin at 8 am.