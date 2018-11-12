Chhattisgarh Assembly elections phase 1 LIVE Updates: IED blast in Dantewada as voting gets underway for 10 out of 18 seats

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections phase 1 LIVE Updates: Voting underway amid tight security

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections phase 1 LIVE Updates: Voting began in 10 out of 18 Assembly seats in the first phase of Chhattisgarh elections on Monday at 7 am. The first phase will cover 18 constituencies spread over in 8 Naxal-affected districts — Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon. A total of 190 candidates including BJP’s three-time Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon are in the fray in this phase.

Meanwhile, around 1 lakh security personnel have been deployed for smooth conduct of the polling. According to Chhattisgarh’s Special Director General (Anti-Maoist Operations) DM Awasthi, security personnel, including central paramilitary force, have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling. The Centre has deployed a total of 650 companies, including those from paramilitary units like CRPF, BSF, ITBP and around 65,000 personnel from police forces of other states. These units are apart from existing paramilitary personnel and 200 companies of state forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations.

