Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Kejriwal’s AAP promises farm loan waiver, corruption-free administration

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sunday promised a corruption-free administration, prohibition and a loan waiver for farmers if elected to power in Chhattisgarh.

Releasing its manifesto here for the state polls, which the AAP is contesting for the first time, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party announced a slew of measures for different sections of the society.

The Delhi-based party has fielded candidates in all the 90 assembly seats in the BJP-ruled state. The AAP manifesto comes on the eve of the first phase of polling Monday covering 18 assembly seats spread across over half a dozen Naxal-affected districts. The second and final phase of voting, covering the remaining 72 seats, will be held on November 20.

In its 36-point manifesto, the fledgling outfit has promised Rs 2,600 minimum support price (MSP) for each quintal of paddy, a loan waiver for farmers, jobs to youths and a ban on sale of liquor in the state. “After the AAP government is formed in the state, the priority will be to make it corruption-free and prosperous,” Delhi Cabinet Minister and Chhattisgarh AAP in-charge Gopal Rai said while releasing the manifesto at a press conference. The journey for a prosperous Chhattisgarh can not be undertaken until corruption is eradicated, he said.

Apart from the main manifesto, all the AAP candidates have released similar documents in their respective areas, incorporating measures based on the situation prevailing in their region, he said. Targeting the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, Rai sought to know what the two national parties have done for the state, which has a large tribal population.

“What Ajit Jogi had done when he was (Congress) chief minister for three years (2000-2003) and what the BJP has done during its 15-year long rule?” the AAP leader asked. “Instead of releasing its report card (of works done till now), the BJP released its manifesto on Saturday as if it was seeking a chance for the first time to form its government in the state,” Rai said. The ruling party had made a slew of promises to farmers ahead of every election, but it did not fulfil them, he said. All these years, farmers did not get good returns on their produce and once again the BJP has made “false” promises to cultivators (in its manifesto), Rai said. Besides providing remunerative price to paddy growers, the AAP will generate jobs for the youths of the state if elected to power, he said. The youths of the state will be given priority in jobs in private as well as government sectors and the contract system of employment will be abolished, Rai added. Agriculture-based industries will be set up in the state, he added.

The manifesto also promised a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre in event of crop loss and introduction of new farm technologies. Besides, it promised to bring Chhattisgarh Jan Lokpal Bill, an anti-graft legislation covering the Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs and all government officers. The AAP wants to make Chhattisgarh an alcohol-free state. Liquor will be banned for people barring for some special communities, Rai said. The party has projected its Bhanupratappur assembly seat candidate Komal Hupendi as its chief ministerial candidate.