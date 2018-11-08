Chhattisgarh assembly election: For Congress, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is its icon in this constituency

The elections in the state are scheduled to take place in two phases. Rajnandgaon will go to polls in the phase on November 12. (PTI)

The Congress may have respected former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee but never invoked him to win an election. However, this appears to have changed with the induction of Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla who is now campaigning for the Congress, highlighting the former Prime Minister’s values and principles in politics. She also used this opportunity to hit out at the BJP for ignoring Vajpayee while he was alive.

After spending over 30 years in the saffron party, Karuna Shukla joined Congress in 2014. She is contesting from Rajnandgaon constituency in Chhattisgarh. The Indian Express reported that both BJP and Congress have put up banners and billboards in Rajnandgaon ahead of the polls. But what is surprising is that not just BJP but the Congress too which has invoked Vajpayee in its banners and boards.

According to the report, Karuna Shukla, who is fighting against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, has put up banners and billboards mentioning the former Prime Minister’s name. Through her campaign, Shukla is urging people not to trust the BJP citing the party’s treatment to Vajpayee.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Shukla tells the people of her constituency that “those who could not honour their seniors and mentors cannot be trusted”. She has also alleged that the BJP is using Vajpayee for electoral gains. “Atalji is not a vote bank like the BJP thinks. He is a principle and a set of values,” she said.

Shukla further said that the BJP leaders didn’t bother when Vajpayee was unwell. “One poster of him wasn’t put up by Raman Singh during the Rajyotsav in a state he created, and now they remember him. This is what I tell people,” she told IE.

Responding to Shukla’s claim, the Chhattisgarh chief minister said that she gave up the values that the former prime minister stood for when she joined the Congress. In the last election, Raman Singh had won Rajnandgaon seat by over 35,866 votes. The elections in the state are scheduled to take place in two phases. Rajnandgaon will go to polls in the first phase on November 12.