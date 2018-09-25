​​​
  3. Chacha Chaudhary lovers alert! The well-known Indian comic book would be recreated into animated series

Chacha Chaudhary lovers alert! The well-known Indian comic book would be recreated into animated series

Well-known Indian comic book 'Chacha Chaudhary' created by the renowned cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma would be recreated into an animated series by Toonz Media Group in collaboration with Pran's Features.

By: | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: September 25, 2018 7:43 PM
Chacha Chaudhary, Pran Kumar Sharma, Toonz Media Group, Chacha Chaudhary animated series, Chacha Choudhary series, Zamoza Brands The series will be in English with 26 episodes of 22 minutes each which will be broadcast in national and international platforms.

Well-known Indian comic book ‘Chacha Chaudhary’ created by the renowned cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma would be recreated into an animated series by Toonz Media Group in collaboration with Pran’s Features. Toonz will also be the worldwide distribution company of Chacha Choudhary series with ‘Zamoza Brands’ on board to handle Licensing and Merchandizing rights, a company release said here Tuesday. The series will be in English with 26 episodes of 22 minutes each which will be broadcast in national and international platforms.

The bestseller comic of Pran’s Features dates back to the 1960’s and Toonz media was ready to take it to the next level through an animated series, Toonz Media Group Chief Executive Officer P Jayakumar said. Pran Features CEO Nikhil Pran said “Our readers who have loved reading Chacha Chaudhary comics since 1960 will now be able to enjoy the animation series.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top