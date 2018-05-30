CBSE Class 10 result 2018: Sharp dip in pass percentage at Delhi government schools, Congress blames AAP

CBSE had yesterday stated that pass percentage of Class 10 this year has been recorded at 86.70% while the number stood at 69.32% for Delhi government schools.

CBSE 10th result 2018: The Secondary School Examination (Class 10) results declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday came as a reality check for Delhi’s government schools, especially after the drum-beating that the Aam Aadmi Party government had gone on following the good show in Class 12 results. While this year’s class 10 results saw some really good numbers, an overall fall was witnessed in the performance of Delhi government schools.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the CBSE Class X exams saw a massive decline in the performance of Delhi government schools after eight years. While the learning levels have been given a boost in NCR over the last 2 years, the numbers seem to have dropped drastically.

While Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia lauded the state-run institutes for an improvement in the performance of the board’s Class 10 exam results as compared to that in pre-boards, the minister also stated that this year the government schools in Delhi have the lowest pass percentage among all categories of schools affiliated to the CBSE.

The board had yesterday stated that pass percentage of Class 10 this year has been recorded at 86.70% while the number stood at 69.32% for Delhi government schools. Talking about the sharp drop from last year, Sisodia said that the percentage in 2017 of Delhi government schools was 92.44%. The overall percentage of schools in Delhi including the private schools, government-aided schools, government schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas is 78.62%.

In the results that were announced yesterday, a total of 4 students that hailed from different parts of India topped the results and shared rank 1 with 499 marks (99.8 per cent).

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Tuesday claimed that the performance of the Delhi schools this year was the worst in past 10 years. He added that despite the “tall claims” of educational reforms by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, the performance of Delhi schools has fallen. Maken said, “With only 78.62 percent students passing the exam in Delhi, the result is the worst in the last 10 years. While the national pass percentage stands at 86.70, Delhi’s performance falls below it by 8.08 per cent.”

He added that the results have “punctured” the “tall claims” that were made by the AAP government to substantially improve the standard of education in Delhi government schools. “The AAP government in Delhi is not only shunning its responsibility to provide quality education to children but also deliberately misleading people through a false narrative,” the Delhi Congress chief alleged, as quoted by PTI.

While 69.32% students passed class 10th from Delhi government schools, the pass percentage of Delhi private schools was recorded at 89.45 percent. However, if compared to the CBSE class 12th results that were declared on Saturday, May 2, the Delhi government schools seem to have performed better that the private ones. The pass percentage of government schools in Delhi increased from 88.36% in 2017 to 90.68% in 2018 for class 12.

“Many congratulations to all students who have passed the Class 10 CBSE Board exams. It was a tough year for all students as Board exams were happening for the first time after 10 years,” Manish Sisodia tweeted after the release of the CBSE results

He added, “Would especially like to congratulate teachers and principals of govt schools, who have worked very hard in improving the pass percentage from the pre-boards (30%), to boards (70%). Great work by the whole Team Education.”