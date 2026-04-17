Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday (April 17) intensified his strong campaign against the Centre’s proposed delimitation legislation. He also dismissed fresh assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as inadequate and demanded that the bill be scrapped entirety.

In a statement, CM Stalin said, “The Union BJP Government must completely withdraw the Delimitation Bill“. He further described the day as “a defining moment in Tamil Nadu’s political history”.

Assurances from Centre ‘Not Enough’

The strong campaign comes a day after PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Parliament and said that the southern state’s representation would not be reduced under the proposed framework. Stalin also dismissed the assurances, labelling them as insufficient and argued that verbal commitments do not align with the provisions of the bill.

“Words say one thing, actions reveal another,” CM Stalin said, adding that the legislation fails to provide concrete guarantees.

Concerns Over Powers of Delimitation Commission

At the centre of Stalin’s objection is the wide authority proposed for the Delimitation Commission, which he said would allow future governments to alter state representation at will.

“The powers granted to the Delimitation Commission under this Bill make one thing clear. At any time, in any manner they choose, they can alter the representation of states to suit their political interests,” Stalin said.

Stalin further went on to describe the measure as “a carefully crafted trap, loaded with dangerous intent.”

Stalin’s Friday statement marks the latest escalation of a weeklong confrontation in which Stalin has sought to turn a technical constitutional process into a mass political issue about federalism, representation and Tamil Nadu’s place in the Union.

Weeklong Political Offensive by DMK

Over the past week, Stalin has turned delimitation into a major political issue in the state. He issued a “final warning” to the Centre earlier this week. He also convened emergency meetings with party leaders and called for black flag protests in Namakkal. Stalin further went on to burn a copy of the proposed legislation during a campaign event.

The protests have drawn parallels to historic anti-Hindi agitations, signalling the party’s attempt to frame the issue as one of identity and state rights.

Stalin Invokes Historical Precedents

In a bid to strengthen his argument, Stalin also took a reference to past leaders, pointing to earlier decisions to freeze delimitation in order to maintain balance in the region.

He cited former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had supported constitutional amendments to pause delimitation.

“Jawaharlal Nehru assured that Hindi would never be imposed, and he honoured that promise as long as he lived,” he said.

On Wednesday, in an interview with The Indian Express, Stalin said Vajpayee had frozen delimitation “to preserve balance until the country evolved more evenly,” and asked why that approach should now be abandoned.

Meanwhile, the Centre has maintained that the southern states will not lose seats and that fears of diminished representation are misplaced. But Stalin said assurances without statutory guarantees could not be trusted.