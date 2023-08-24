scorecardresearch
Cab rams into wall of Union minister Kiren Rijiju’s Delhi residence, leaves gaping hole

During interrogation, the driver said a bus hit his cab, sending it crashing into the wall of the minister’s home.

Written by India News Desk
The hole in the wall of the minister's residence on Krishna Menon Marg in central Delhi. (Image: Twitter)

A cab driver rammed his vehicle into the wall of Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju’s official residence in Delhi on Wednesday, setting off alarm bells in the security establishment.

The impact of the crash was so strong that a portion of the wall broke and left a gaping hole.

Visuals showed the damaged car and the hole in the wall of the minister’s residence on Krishna Menon Marg in central Delhi.

Cab driver Rahim Khan said he and his family members were travelling to Nuh in Haryana. On the way, a bus hit his cab, sending it crashing into the wall of the minister’s home, NDTV reported.

Following the incident, officers of security agencies questioned Khan in detail before letting him go.

Kiren Rijiju, a former Law Minister, is now the cabinet minister for Earth Sciences in the Narendra Modi government. He represents Arunachal West in Lok Sabha.

Kiren Rijiju

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 15:31 IST

