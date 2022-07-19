Plot to kill Nupur Sharma? BSF apprehends Pakistani national in Rajasthan, probe underway

In a sensational development, the Border Security Force on Tuesday apprehended a Pakistani national for crossing over into India with an alleged plan to assassinate suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Muhammad. As per TV reports, the man was arrested by the BSF in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar.

As per multiple reports, the Pakistani intruder was on his way to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah before he was intercepted and arrested by the BSF. The intruder has been identified as Rizwan Ashraf, reported Times Now. Five separate investigating agencies and Rajasthan police are currently investigating Rizwan. As per the preliminary probe, Rizwan seems to be part of a sinister design to kill Sharma. Incidentally, Ajmer Dargah Khadim Salman Chishti was arrested earlier this month for demanding Sharma’s head in exchange for his own house.

Earlier in the day, the issue was also brought to the notice of a Supreme Court bench hearing Nupur Sharma’s petition seeking interim protection from arrests in connection with her alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The apex court took note of several death threats cited by Sharma’s counsel Senior Advocate Maninder Singh in her petition.

“Certain developments have happened after the last order. There are serious threats. There are reports of a person from Pakistan travelling, someone in Patna has been detained. Some more fresh FIRs have also been registered in West Bengal,” Singh told the top court.

“I beseech your lordships, there is a genuine and serious risk of life in me going to every place to quash the FIR. It is one allegation of so-called criminal offence and multiple FIRs. Your lordships are protectors of Article 21 (right to life),” Singh further told the bench.

The top court acknowledged the material submitted by Sharma to support her plea, wherein Chisti’s video demanding Sharma’s beheading was added.

“One more person, a resident of UP, has made a viral video using abusive language against the petitioner and threatened to behead her. Some more FIRs have been registered in West Bengal, which were not in the knowledge of the petitioner,” the bench observed.