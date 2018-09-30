BJP no protector of Hindus, says Arvind Kejriwal

In a series of tweets, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader asked why Vivek Tiwari was killed even though he was a Hindu when the BJP claims to be a protector of Hindus. (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party over the murder of an Apple executive in Uttar Pradesh by a constable, saying the saffron party does not protect the interests of even Hindus.

In a series of tweets, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader asked why Vivek Tiwari was killed even though he was a Hindu when the BJP claims to be a protector of Hindus.

“Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu. Then, why they killed him? The BJP is not a well-wisher of Hindus. They (BJP) will not even think for two minutes if they will have to kill all Hindus to grab power,” said Kejriwal, who also spoke to Tiwari’s wife on telephone.

Kejriwal’s tweets drew sharp reaction from the BJP.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Twitter asked AAP workers to see how “narrow-minded” Kejriwal was.

He said his party was with the family of the deceased and action would be taken against those behind the murder.

Responding, Kejriwal said: “BJP called us narrow-minded when we asked for justice.”

Vivek Tiwari was killed in Lucknow on Saturday when he was heading home after the launch of the iPhone XS and XS Max.

The constable has been arrested and booked for killing the executive.