BJP leader, out on walk, shot dead in UP’s Moradabad

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, Anuj Chaudhary, was shot dead outside his residence in Moradabad on Thursday evening.

CCTV footage shows Chaudhary, 34, walking outside his apartment with another person when three men on a bike shoot him multiple times. He was rushed to Moradabad’s Bright Star Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said, PTI reported.

Also Read: Mumbai CEO kidnapped at gunpoint, case against Shinde camp MLA

“The firing incident took place in Majhola police station area of Moradabad district last evening, in which a person named Anuj Chaudhary was shot by some unidentified men. He was declared dead while undergoing treatment at Bright Star Hospital. Two suspects have been named in the FIR – Aniket and Amit – based on the complaint by the family members of the deceased,” said Hemraj Meena, SSP Moradabad.

Anij Chaudhary, an active member of the BJP, earlier contested the block chief elections from Sambhal’s Asmoli block but was unsuccessful.

Police have registered a case against four people and are trying to track down the accused.

Also Read: Uber cab driver, accused of assaulting woman and her son in Bengaluru, arrested

“There was personal rivalry between the two parties. A case has been registered against four people. Five teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Strict legal action will be taken after arresting the wanted accused soon,” the Moradabad Police said in a statement.