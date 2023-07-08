BJP appoints union ministers for key roles in poll-bound states, all eyes on 2024

Three days after the party nominated new state unit presidents for four states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed Union ministers and senior party leaders to oversee its poll preparedness in poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav has been appointed as its in-charge for assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively, while former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and another senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur was made poll in-charge for Telangana and Chhattisgarh respectively, a party statement said.

Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi will be co-incharges for the Rajasthan polls. They joined the saffron party last Agust. Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be the co-incharge for Chhattisgarh.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-incharge for Madhya Pradesh while the party’s national general secretary Sunil Bansal has been given the same responsibility for Telangana, the statement said.

All the four states along with Mizoram are expected to go to the polls in October-November.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding marathon meetings with union home minister Amit Shah, and party national president JP Nadda joined later. Key leaders from northern, central and western states — 14 of them — also met at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday.