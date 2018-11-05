Bihar dismisses 175 police constables, suspends 23 officials for rampage

More than 300 police constables had gone on a rampage in Patna on November 2, damaging properties and attacking police officers, after a woman colleague who had reportedly been refused leave died.
The Bihar government on Sunday dismissed 175 police constables and suspended 23 police officials for rampaging in the city after the death of a female colleague, who was reportedly denied leave despite being ill.
Of the 175 police constables dismissed, most were trainees.
The government also suspended 23 police officials, including havildars and assistant sub-inspectors.
According to officials, the action was taken after a high-level meeting of top police officers here.
Hours after the police constables went on a rampage, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked Bihar police chief K.S. Dwivedi to submit a detailed report at the earliest.
