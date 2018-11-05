Bihar dismisses 175 police constables, suspends 23 officials for rampage

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo: IANS)

The Bihar government on Sunday dismissed 175 police constables and suspended 23 police officials for rampaging in the city after the death of a female colleague, who was reportedly denied leave despite being ill.

More than 300 police constables had gone on a rampage here on November 2, damaging properties and attacking police officers, after a woman colleague who had reportedly been refused leave died.

Of the 175 police constables dismissed, most were trainees.

The government also suspended 23 police officials, including havildars and assistant sub-inspectors.

According to officials, the action was taken after a high-level meeting of top police officers here.

Hours after the police constables went on a rampage, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked Bihar police chief K.S. Dwivedi to submit a detailed report at the earliest.