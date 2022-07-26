scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests COVID positive for the second time this year, under home isolation

This is the second time this year that Kumar has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. He had earlier contracted the virus in January this year.

Written by India News Desk
Nitish-kumar coomi kapoor
Nitish Kumar tests COVID positive.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus and has been kept under home isolation, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed today. “Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID. He was keeping unwell for the past 2-3 days. He is in home isolation and doctors have advised him to rest,” said the CMO statement.

This is the second time this year that Kumar has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. He had earlier contracted the virus in January this year. On Monday, Kumar had skipped the swearing-in ceremony of India’s new President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi. He has also skipped a meeting of chief ministers on July 17, and the farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on July 25.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News