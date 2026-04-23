The Baramati Assembly by‑election in Maharashtra’s Pune district is a high‑profile contest that has become both a political and emotional flashpoint after the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, 2026. The by‑poll, held on April 23 (Thursday), is taking place to fill the seat left vacant by his demise, with results due on May 4 (Monday).

The constituency is a traditional stronghold of the extended Pawar family, having been held by Ajit Pawar and his relatives for decades, and this election is widely seen as a test of the family’s continued influence in the region.

Why are by‑elections taking place in Baramati?

The Baramati by‑election was necessitated by the untimely death of Ajit Pawar, who was serving as Maharashtra’s Deputy CM and held the Baramati Assembly seat. He died in a plane crash while en route to his constituency, triggering a constitutional vacancy that the Election Commission of India had to fill through a by‑poll.

The by‑poll also comes against the backdrop of broader ‘Mahayuti’ (BJP–NCP–Shiv Sena) consolidation and the Pawar family’s internal divisions, making Baramati a symbolic battleground for both legacy politics and regional sentiment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has framed the by‑poll as an opportunity for voters to pay tribute to Ajit Pawar, repeatedly urging high turnout and a clear mandate for the Mahayuti candidate. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, including party chief Sharad Pawar, have similarly appealed for an unopposed election as a mark of respect, though multiple candidates have ultimately entered the fray.

Who is contesting from Baramati?

The main contest is being led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, who is standing as the NCP (Mahayuti) candidate from Baramati. Sunetra Pawar has entered politics directly at the state level, having been sworn in as Deputy CM after her husband’s death, despite having no prior ministerial experience. Her campaign is built around carrying forward Ajit Pawar’s “unfinished dreams” and developmental agenda in the constituency.

Interacting with media persons after casting her vote today, Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, said, “People of Baramati have been supporting the Pawar family since last 60 years. This election is being held when Dada (Ajit Pawar) is not around. People of Baramati want to cast their vote as a tribute to Dada.”

Initially, the Congress named Akash Vijayrao More, son of former MLA Vijayrao More, as its candidate, raising the prospect of a triangular or multi‑corner contest. However, after appeals from senior leaders, including NCP (SP) chief Supriya Sule and others, the Congress withdrew Akash More’s candidature, citing respect for Ajit Pawar’s legacy and the desire to avoid a direct contest against his family. Despite this, the field remains crowded, with around 23 candidates, including several independents and smaller operators, making polling inevitable rather than unopposed.

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No candidate from the opposition ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (MVA) bloc is fielding a strong contender against Sunetra Pawar, creating a situation where the real contest is more symbolic than strategically competitive, with the ‘Mahayuti’ effectively commanding the organised opposition space.

Who is backing whom in Baramati?

Sunetra Pawar has received a strong, coordinated push from the ‘Mahayuti’ alliance, which includes the BJP, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and the Shiv Sena. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has held the final public rally in Baramati, publicly backing Sunetra Pawar and framing her victory as a tribute to Ajit Pawar’s legacy and an assertion of Mahayuti’s strength in the region. He has also vowed to ensure a transparent probe into the plane crash, promising that the truth will come out, which plays into the emotional narrative surrounding the by‑poll.

On the Pawar‑family side, Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule have pushed for an unopposed election, calling on the Congress and others to avoid a contest as a mark of respect. Even though Sunetra Pawar is now aligned with the BJP‑led Mahayuti, the narrative of “family unity” and shared grief is being used to rally voters. Supriya Sule has explicitly appealed to Congress to withdraw its candidate, arguing that an unopposed poll would be a dignified tribute to Ajit Pawar’s long association with the party.

Congress, while initially fielding Akash More, pulled back under pressure, signalling that the party is avoiding a direct clash with the Pawar family in this particular seat. Nonetheless, the presence of 22 independent and fringe candidates ensures that the by‑poll will not be a mere formality, even if the outcome is widely expected to favour Sunetra Pawar due to the sympathy wave and Pawar‑family influence.

Sharad Pawar will not participate in Baramati by‑poll voting

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar will not participate in the voting for the Baramati Assembly by‑election due to health‑related issues, as confirmed by Mahayuti candidate and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar. In a post on X, she expressed her well‑wishes for his early recovery and said his blessings remain invaluable to her and to the people of Baramati. Sunetra Pawar also expressed confidence that voters will heed his earlier appeal for an unopposed by‑election in favour of Ajit Pawar’s wife, who needs to be in the Assembly to retain the Deputy Chief Minister’s position.

Despite not being able to vote in person, Sharad Pawar’s influence is being projected as a guiding force in the constituency, with his legacy of developmental politics still shaping the political narrative in Baramati.

What is the political mood and significance of this by‑poll?

Baramati is being watched as a potential sympathy‑wave seat, with Sunetra Pawar positioned not just as a candidate but as a symbol of continuity for Ajit Pawar’s political project. Local NCP leaders, however, have expressed concern that voters may take her victory for granted and consequently stay home, which could dampen turnout.

District election officials have deployed elaborate arrangements, including shade tents and water‑cooling facilities, to protect voters from the heat and ensure smooth polling. The constituency has about 3.84 lakh registered voters and the previous 2024 state‑election turnout was around 71.57 per cent, which sets a high benchmark for this by‑poll.

Baramati by‑poll is also being read as a litmus test of the Pawar family’s clout in post‑Ajit Pawar Maharashtra politics and of the Mahayuti’s ability to consolidate the old NCP‑centric base. Sunetra Pawar has repeatedly linked her campaign to the twin themes of developmental politics and truth‑seeking regarding her husband’s death, while also expressing confidence that voters will respond to the emotional appeal of casting a vote as a tribute.