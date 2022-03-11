Ayodhya Election Results 2022, Ayodhya Election Result 2022 Live News: The temple town of Ayodhya is set to witness a close contest between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

Ved Prakash Gupta Election Result 2022, Pawan Pandey Election Results 2022, Ayodhya BJP Election Result 2022: In the first electoral battle after the Supreme Court order settling the vexed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, the temple town of Ayodhya is set to witness a close contest between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party, with both the parties fielding strong candidates from the electorally crucial seat. The Ram Mandir remains one of the key issues in these polls and found prominence in the BJP’s electoral campaign. While the path for the constriction of the temple was cleared by the Supreme Court, people attribute it to the BJP saying the party pushed on the issue.

While the BJP has repeated its sitting MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, SP has given ticket to Brahmin face Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey who had defeated BJP’s Lallu Singh in 2012. Pandey was defeated by Gupta in 2017. Though Gupta is facing some anti-incumbency, he is believed to have an edge as people are set to vote in the names of Modi and Yogi for paving the way for temple construction. As there seems no considerable anti-incumbency in the constituency, the Samajwadi Party pins its hopes on the caste equation as the party’s core vote base here comprising Muslims and Yadavs together make a respectable 92,000 voters with Yadavs being 37,000 and Muslims 55,000. The SP has strategically fielded a Brahmin candidate eyeing support from the community.

