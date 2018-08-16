Atal Bihari Vajpayee to be accorded state funeral; 7 day mourning declared, flag to be flown at half mast

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

A seven-day state mourning was announced by the government as a mark of respect to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away today.

In a circular, the Home Ministry said the national flag would fly at half-mast from today for seven days across India and a state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee.

The government also said the state funeral of Vajpayee will be held at Delhi’s Smriti Sthal tomorrow and declared a half day holiday in all central government offices, central public sector undertakings across the country and the Delhi government offices of NCT of Delhi.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, it has been decided that seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 16-22, both days inclusive.

“During this period, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of the state mourning,” the Home Ministry said.

The national flag would also fly half mast tomorrow in all Indian missions abroad.

The 93-year-old leader passed away at AIIMS here following prolonged illness.