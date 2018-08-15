Atal Bihari Vajpayee health condition LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi reaches AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached Delhi’s All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee health condition LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached Delhi’s All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prior to PM Narendra Modi, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani visited AIIMS this evening to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vajpayee has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute. Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and low urine output. The 93-year-old BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

