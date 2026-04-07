Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates: 89 lakh people removed from Bengal voter list, Congress to release manifesto today
Election campaigning will officially end this evening, ushering in a 48-hour 'silent period' enforced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) from 5:00 pm onwards today, banning all rallies, media content, opinion polls and voter outreach activities under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Vote counting for these elections is scheduled for May 4 (Monday).
Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates: Political heavyweights from major parties will mount an intense final push on April 7 (Tuesday) in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on the last day of election campaigning, with single-phase polling set for all 126 seats in Assam, 140 seats in Kerala and 30 seats in Puducherry on April 9 (Thursday). Election campaigning will officially end this evening, ushering in a 48-hour ‘silent period’ enforced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) from 5:00 pm onwards today, banning all rallies, media content, opinion polls and voter outreach activities under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Vote counting for these elections is scheduled for May 4 (Monday).
Here are full details of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry elections
Congress party to release poll manifesto in West Bengal today. Mallikarjun Kharge will conduct a press conference at 4:00 pm in Kolkata.
Home Minister Amit Shah will today hold three public meetings in Assam’s Hailakandi, Cachar and Patharkandi today on the final day of poll campaigning.
Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi will attend three corner meetings in Kerala today.
Union Minister JP Nadda will hold a roadshow in Puducherry today at the Shivaji statue and will also visit Sri Aurobindo Ashram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dominated the election campaign with three public rallies in Barpeta, Hojai and Dibrugarh, emphasising the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) commitment to every district’s growth and accusing Congress of neglecting Assam for its own interests during its tenure.
In Assam’s Hojai, Narendra Modi highlighted the state’s progress in electricity supply, calling it a national model and touted schemes like PM Surya Ghar Muft Yojana providing Rs 70,000-80,000 for solar panels, while predicting a massive BJP-NDA victory fueled by regional energy.
JP Nadda echoed this optimism in Tinsukia, claiming a strong atmosphere in favour of BJP due to PM Modi’s initiatives and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s grassroots implementation, with unanimous societal support for the NDA.
Congress countered aggressively, with senior leader Kumari Selja targeting BJP on the Uniform Civil Code as a divisive election tactic, pledging justice and equal rights instead. Regional parties like Asom Gana Parishad, Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal also ramped up efforts.
Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel warned of strict enforcement during the silence period, directing out-of-constituency workers to leave and holding districts accountable for compliance.
Campaigning wraps up this evening in Kerala, where the election has evolved into a multi-dimensional battle across all 140 seats, pitting the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s ‘Pinarayi Vijayan 3.0’ narrative of sustained development against the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF)’s hopes of anti-incumbency after 10 years of LDF rule, bolstered by guarantee schemes modelled on Karnataka and Telangana successes.
The BJP-led NDA focuses on boosting vote share and scripting history by winning more than one seat, strategically turning several contests triangular.
Key political events included a roadshow by Amit Shah at Haripad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releasing his government’s progress report and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing corner meetings in Karassery and Thiruvambady.
Puducherry buzzed with high-profile activity, featuring Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin leading rallies across the Union Territory for its 30-seat assembly polls on April 9.
Congress released its manifesto promising transparent, inclusive governance, full statehood, waiver of central loans, 30,000 jobs in government and private sectors, Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for unemployed youth and a local-priority Staff Selection Commission.
In the 2021 polls, All India NR Congress (AINRC) won 10 seats as the largest party, with BJP and Congress at 6 each and DMK at 6, achieving 84.8 per cent turnout; back in 2016, Congress took 15 seats for a majority ahead of AINRC’s 8.
For Tamil Nadu’s 234 seats and West Bengal’s first-phase 152 constituencies, both polling on April 23, nomination filing will be closed today with 5,562 submissions, scrutiny and then withdrawals by Thursday.
Live Updates
West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates :
11:41 (IST) 7 Apr 2026
Kerala Assembly Elections: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses public meeting at Kalpetta
While addressing a poll campaign in Kerala on April 7, Priyanka Gandhi said, "In the last 10 years of the LDF government, your problems have increased. I can try to resolve your problems upto a certain point, but if there is no cooperation from the state and the central government, it becomes very difficult for us to do our job in the best way possible. One of the biggest examples of this is the Chooralmala-Mundakkai tragedy. All of us, UDF, LDF, inaugurated the project only a few months back, just before the election. On the Congress party's part, we were trying for the entire period to secure the land and get the paperwork done at every step; it was difficult. Every step, we needed clearances from the state government; it was difficult to get them."
11:38 (IST) 7 Apr 2026
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Congress to launch party manifesto today
Congress to launch party manifesto in West Bengal today (April 7) as the party president Mallikarjun Kharge will conduct a press conference in Kolkata around 4:00 pm on Tuesday.