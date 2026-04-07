11:41 (IST) 7 Apr 2026

While addressing a poll campaign in Kerala on April 7, Priyanka Gandhi said, "In the last 10 years of the LDF government, your problems have increased. I can try to resolve your problems upto a certain point, but if there is no cooperation from the state and the central government, it becomes very difficult for us to do our job in the best way possible. One of the biggest examples of this is the Chooralmala-Mundakkai tragedy. All of us, UDF, LDF, inaugurated the project only a few months back, just before the election. On the Congress party's part, we were trying for the entire period to secure the land and get the paperwork done at every step; it was difficult. Every step, we needed clearances from the state government; it was difficult to get them."