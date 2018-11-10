Assembly elections 2018: Twitter records 1.2 million tweets

Twitter records 1.2 million tweets related to Assembly elections 2018

As the nation gears up for the Assembly polls in Chattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, conversations and debates on Twitter in the past week alone recorded 1.2 million tweets related to #AssemblyElections2018, the microblogging site said.

Among the initiatives that Twitter launched for the state elections include special emoji, #ElectionOnTwitter events, as well as live Q&As on the platform.

From now until December 23, citizens can activate a special Twitter #AssemblyElections2018, Twitter said on Saturday.

To activate the emoji, users can use hashtags such as #AssemblyElections2018, #IndiaElections2018, #IndiaDecides, among others.

These initiatives are aimed at supporting citizens in having their say in the public conversation leading up to voting day and engaging with political candidates and political leaders directly, Twitter said.

Voting in the five state will take place between November 12 and December 7, while counting of votes for all the five states will be held on December 11.