Assembly Elections 2018 Live Updates: In Bhilwara, PM Narendra Modi slams Congress over 26/11 Mumbai attack under its watch

Assembly Elections 2018: The countdown for the crucial assembly elections in five states has begun with all the parties gearing up for what has been termed the mega semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2019. After Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the Bhartiya Janata Party and Congress are set to lock horns in Rajasthan and Telangana — both the states will vote on December 7.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi are set to kickstart their Rajasthan campaigns on Monday with multiple rallies to woo their voters. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address three rallies in Bhilwara, Dungarpur and Kota. For Congress, Rahul Gandhi will begin his campaign with a visit to Ajmer Dargah and Pushkar temple. He will then hold a public rally in Pokhran and visit Jodhpur.
Among the five states that are facing polls, Rajasthan is the toughest battleground for the BJP as several opinions polls have predicted a clean sweep for the Congress.
Prime Minister Modi today said that he was responsible for every decision he took. "Did you ever hear that I took a holiday? Did you ever hear I went somewhere for leisure or was missing for a week? I give an account of each and every decision I take and the work that I do," the PM said in Bhilwara
PM Modi said that today marks the 10th aniversary of 26/11. He said: I remember, election campaign were underway when the Mumbai attack happened. That time when anyone tried to criticise the attack, these Rajdarbaari shut them up."
PM Narendra Modi today said that the country will never forget 26/11 terror attack, and neither forget the perpetrators. "Justice will surely be done, I want to assure the country," he said in Bhilwara.
Prime Minister Modi today hit out at Congress for asking proofs for the surgical attack. "Today, the Congress is teaching us patriotism, but we carried out the surgical strike to avenge the attack. But the same party asked us to show the video of the attack," Modi said.
Prime Minister Modi will today hold three rallies in Bhilwara, Banswara and Kota. The BJP has been in power for the last five years but it appears to be losing the ground to the Congress. To retain the state, the prime minister will lead the campaign for the saffron party. The BJP has also named Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Yogi Adityanath to campaign for the party.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday offered prayer at Brahma Temple in Pushkar. Earlier, Gandhi paid obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer. From today, Gandhi will start his campaign for the party in Rajasthan, where the BJP has been in power for the last five years.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer. He was accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot. After this, the Congress president will go to Pushkar to offer prayers.