Assembly Elections 2018 Live Updates: In Bhilwara, PM Narendra Modi slams Congress over 26/11 Mumbai attack under its watch



Assembly Elections 2018: Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi are set to kickstart their Rajasthan campaigns on Monday with multiple rallies to woo their voters.

Assembly Elections 2018: The countdown for the crucial assembly elections in five states has begun with all the parties gearing up for what has been termed the mega semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2019. After Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the Bhartiya Janata Party and Congress are set to lock horns in Rajasthan and Telangana — both the states will vote on December 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi are set to kickstart their Rajasthan campaigns on Monday with multiple rallies to woo their voters. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address three rallies in Bhilwara, Dungarpur and Kota. For Congress, Rahul Gandhi will begin his campaign with a visit to Ajmer Dargah and Pushkar temple. He will then hold a public rally in Pokhran and visit Jodhpur.

Among the five states that are facing polls, Rajasthan is the toughest battleground for the BJP as several opinions polls have predicted a clean sweep for the Congress.