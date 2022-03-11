Assembly Election Results 2022 Highlights – Assembly Election Results Vote Counting, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Uttarakhand (UK), Manipur, Goa, Punjab Election Results News: Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result, Party and Constituency-Wise Winners and Losers Name List – Check All Details and Updates, Highlights Here



Assembly Election 2022 Results Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Punjab: BJP will once again form Government in four of the five states that went to polls this year. As per the the results declared by the Election Commission for the assembly elections of the five states, ruling BJP and allied partners dominated Uttar Pradesh with wins in over 265 assembly constituencies. BJP and its allies also emerged victorious in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Aam Aadmi Party swept Punjab by winning in 92 of total 117 assembly constituencies. Commenting on the party’s “historic” performance in Punjab, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal hinted at his national ambitions by calling people across India to bring the electoral “revolution” seen Punjab to their respective states.

In Uttarakhand, BJP won 47 seats and is set to retain power.

Finally party-wise seat tally will be announced by the Election Commission.

Today’s vote counting has shown Congress party getting rejected by a majority of voters in all these five states in the recently concluded assembly polls. The party has performed poorly in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. In Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, Congress may win some seats but that may not be enough for it to form the Government.

In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead of all other parties. The Bharatiya Janta Party is also leading in Manipur and Goa. Counting trends show Congress performing poorly in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. In Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, Congress may win some seats but that may not be enough for it to form the Government.

The counting votes in five states that went to polls in the last one month started at 8 am today (March 10, 2022). The vote count will decide the fate of BJP, which is currently ruling four of these five states, and the Congress, which is ruling in Punjab. The counting will also decide the fate of opposition parties like Samajwadi Party, BSP and others in UP and AAP in Punjab.

Ahead of the counting day, several exit polls predicted a clean victory for Yogi Adityanath-led ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh. In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to win by various exit polls.

In Uttarakhand and Goa, surveys have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between ruling BJP and Opposition Congress. However, a few exit polls have predicted an edge for BJP in the hill state. In the north-eastern state of Manipur, BJP is predicted to retain power.

On the eve of the counting of votes, the Election Commission of India removed three officials, including the nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi. The EC took this step after a massive controversy erupted over Samajwadi Party’s allegation that electronic voting machines were being shifted in an unauthorised manner.

The Election Commission also deputed Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer as a special officer in Meerut and the Bihar CEO in Varanasi to supervise the counting of votes.

However, the post-poll scenario may throw up surprises due to multi-cornered contests. All political parties have dispatched senior leaders to the states. They have also been seen wooing other parties to ensure that they get the better of their rival claimant in case outside support is needed to form a government.

Live Updates

Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Read our Live Coverage on Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022

18:08 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Yogi Adityanath reacts on UP verdict “Everyone had their eyes on Uttar Pradesh, given the vastness of the state. I am thankful to the people for making us win with majority…Under PM Modi's leadership we will be forming govts in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand,” says CM Yogi Adityanath after winning Uttar Pradesh. 17:32 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 ‘Democracy has triumphed’: Captain Amarinder Singh on Punjab verdict, AAP win “I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines. Congratulations to @AAPPunjab and @BhagwantMann,” Captain Amarinder Singh tweets. He also congratulated BJP for win in four states. “Heartiest congratulations to @BJP4India for winning assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Goa and Manipur. I'm sure that the party will continue to work for the holistic development & prosperity of these states and it’s people.” 17:12 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Assembly Poll result Live: State-wise seat tally at 5.00 pm (leads+ wins) Uttar Pradesh: BJP 265, SP 132, BSP 2, Congress 2 Manipur: BJP 28, Congress 6 Punjab: AAP 92, Congress 18, SAD 4 Goa: BJP 20, Congress 12, Others 8 Uttarakhand: BJP 48, Congress 18, Others 4 16:57 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Congress accepts defeats in Goa “We accept the verdict of the people of Goa. Our candidates fought bravely, despite several obstacles… People have voted BJP to power and we accept that. In several constituencies, we lost with very small margins,” Congress leader P Chidambaram says. 16:34 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Congress reacts after losing Punjab and other states Election results 2022: The results of 5 states have come against the expectations of the Congress party but we accept that we failed to get the blessings of the people. Sonia Gandhi has decided to convene Congress Working Committee meeting soon to introspect the results. In Punjab, Congress presented a new leadership through Charanjit Singh Channi who is son of the soil, but the entire anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh could not be overcome and hence people voted for AAP for change, he adds. (ANI) 16:27 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 UK result 2022: Congress leader Harish Rawat ’surprised’ “For me, the results are very surprising. I cannot understand that after such massive inflation, if this was the public's mandate, what is the definition of public welfare & social justice?…I can't understand people saying 'BJP zindabaad' after this,” Congress leader Harish Rawat said. (ANI) 16:15 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Gorakhpur election result 2022: Yogi Adityanath wins Yogi Adityanath wins assembly election by over 1 lakh votes from Gorakhpur. 16:07 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Vidhan Sabha Chunk result Live: State-wise seat tally at 4.00 pm (leads+ wins) UP: BJP 264, SP 132 Manipur: BJP 25, Congress 7 Punjab: AAP 93, Congress 17, SAD 6 Goa: BJP 20, Congress 12, Others 8 Uttarakhand: BJP 47, Congress 19 15:46 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Vidhan Sabha election result Live: State-wise seat tally at 3.31 (leads and wins) UP: BJP 262, SP 134 Manipur: BJP 26, Congress 5 Punjab: AAP 92, Congress 16, SAD 6 Goa: BJP 20, Congress 12, Others 8 Uttarakhand: BJP 47, Congress 19 15:35 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Election result 2022 reaction: ‘It was very challenging for me’, says Goa CM after win Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, “It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning state-wise but couldn't reach my own constituency. My workers campaigned for me. I've won with low margins but we (BJP) have won with a majority. It's a big deal. 20 seats confirmed,3 confirmed their support.”(ANI) 15:32 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand polls: Pushkar Singh Dhami loses Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost in the elections even as BJP looks set to retain power in the state. 15:28 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Election result 2022 reaction: The results are a massive ‘inquilaab’, big seats have shaken up, says Kejriwal “Sukhbir Singh Badal lost, Capt Sahab lost, Channi Sahab lost, Parkash Singh Badal lost, Navjot Singh Sidhu lost, Bikram Singh Majithia lost. Punjab has done amazing,” AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal says after Punjab win. 15:26 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Election result 2022 reaction: BJP will have to wait for 2.5 years in Maharashtra, says Sharad Pawar Election 2022 result live: NCP chief Sharad Pawar say SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault, he contested on his own. He shouldn't think about the polling results as he has higher stature in this country. He has fought better than before. The people of Punjab defeated BJP and Congress and gave a mandate to Aam Aadmi Party. There was anger against PM Modi in the hearts of Punjab farmers… BJP will have to wait for 2.5 years in Maharashtra. (ANI) 15:23 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Vidhan Sabha election result Live: State-wise seat tally at 3.31 (leads and wins) UP: BJP 260, SP 137 Manipur: BJP 26, Congress 5 Punjab: AAP 92, Congress 16, SAD 6 Goa: BJP 20, Congress 12, Others 8 Uttarakhand: BJP 47, Congress 19 15:21 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Vidhan Sabha election result Live: Kejriwal calls for ‘Inquilab’ across India after record Punjab win AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked people of Punjab for voting AAP to power. Terming Punjab verdict “revolutionary”, Kejriwal called for this revolution across the country. Kejriwal along with Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain also offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Delhi. 15:11 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 UP election 2022 result Live: BJP leading on 259 seats; SP 137 Uttar Pradesh Election Result: Yogi Adityanath-led BJP is currently leading on 259 seats in UP. Samajwadi Party is leading on 137 seats. Counting is still on on most of the seats. 13:48 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: It’s AAP all the way in Punjab; BJP in UP, Manipur and Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: It's AAP all the way in Punjab; BJP in UP, Manipur and Uttarakhand UP: BJP 267, SP 134 Manipur: BJP 30, Congress 6, others 24 Punjab: AAP 89, Congress 17, SAD 7 Goa: BJP 19, Congress 12, Others 9 Uttarakhand: BJP 46, Congress 20 12:32 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 UP Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result: Yogi wave! BJP leading on 266 seats; SP 130 UP election vote counting result live: BJP is currently leading on 265 seats, while its nearest rival Samajwadi Party (SP) is leading on 131 seats. BSP is leading on 2 seats, Congress 3 and others 2. 09:53 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Vote Counting Live: BJP ahead on 214 seats; SP 89 UP Election Results 2022 Live: Vote Counting Trends show BJP ahead on 214 seats in Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party on 89. BSP ahead on 5 and Congress seen leading in five seats. 09:48 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Uttarakhand Vote Counting Live: BJP leads on 34 seats; Congress 19 UK election result 2022 live: In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 34 seats; Congress on 19 seats in currently. 09:48 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Goa election result live: BJP leading on 13 seats; Congress 10 BJP leading on 13 seats in Goa currently; Congress and its allies are leading on 10 seats. 09:47 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Manipur Election Result (Counting Trend): BJP less on 7 seats, Congress 4 In Manipur, BJP is currently ahead on 7 seats, Congress is leading on 4 seats. 09:45 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Punjab Assembly Election 2022 Counting Trends: AAP leading on 66 seats Punjab Counting Day Live News: Trends show AAP is ahead on 66 seats in Punjab; Congress ahead on 11. BJP and allies ahead on four seats in Punjab while SAD alliance is leading on 9 seats.. 09:44 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Vote Counting Live: BJP ahead on 195 seats; SP 77 UP Election Results 2022 Live: Vote Counting Trends show BJP ahead on 195 seats in Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party on 78. BSP ahead on 6 and Congress seen leading in five seats. 09:28 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Vote Counting Live: BJP ahead on 164 seats; SP 56 UP Election Results 2022 Live: Vote Counting Trends show BJP ahead on 164 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 57. BSP ahead on 4 and Congress seen leading in five seats 09:26 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Goa election result live: Counting trends show BJP leading on six seats BJP leading on seats in Goa; Congress and its allies are leading on 3 seats. 09:25 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Manipur Election Result (Counting Trend): BJP ahead BJP ahead on 3 seat in early counting trend. Congress is leading on 1 seat. 09:25 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Uttarakhand Vote Counting Live: BJP leads on 29 seats; Congress 15 UK election result 2022 live: In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 29 seats; Congress on 15 seats in early counting trends. 09:23 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Punjab Assembly Election 2022 Counting Trends: Massive lead for AAP! Punjab Counting Day Live News: Early trends show AAP is ahead on 35 seats in Punjab; Congress ahead on 7. BJP and allies ahead on three seats in Punjab while SAD alliance is leading on 7 seats. 09:22 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election (UP Vidhan Sabha) Counting Trends: BJP ahead on 141 seats; SP 57 UP Election Results (Early Counting Trends) 2022 Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 141 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 58. BSP ahead on 4 and Congress seen leading in four seats. 09:05 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election (UP Vidhan Sabha) Counting Trends: BJP ahead on 97 eats; SP 38 UP Election Results (Early Counting Trends) 2022 Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 97 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 38. BSP and Congress seen leading in four seats respectively. Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. 09:01 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 UP Assembly Election (Vidhan Sabha) Counting Trends: BJP ahead on 89 seats; SP 38 Uttar Pradesh Election Results (Early Counting Trends) 2022 Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 89 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 38. BSP and Congress seen leading in four seats respectively. 08:59 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha (Assembly Election) Cote Counting Live: Congress ahead on 16 seats, BJP on 12 UK election result 2022 live: In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 12 seats; Congress on 16 seats in early counting trends. 08:56 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha (Assembly Election) Cote Counting Live: Congress ahead on 14 seats, BJP on 11 UK election result 2022 live: In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 11 seats; Congress on 14 seats in early counting trends. 08:54 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Punjab Assembly Election 2022 Counting Trends: AAP ahed on 6 seats; Congress 4; BJP+ 2 Punjab Counting Day Live News: Early trends show AAP is ahead on six seats in Punjab; Congress ahead on 4. BJP and allies ahead on two seats in Punjab. 08:54 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 UP Assembly Election (Vidhan Sabha) Counting Trends: BJP ahead on 75 seats; SP 38 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election Results (Early Counting Trends) Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 75 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 38 and BSP on four. BSP and Congress seen leading in four seats respectively. Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. 08:44 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 UP Assembly Election (Vidhan Sabha) Counting Trends: BJP ahead on 50 seats; SP 33 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election Results (Early Counting Trends) Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 50 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 33 and BSP on four. BSP and Congress seen leading in four seats respectively. 08:41 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Manipur Election Result (Counting Trend): BJP leading in 1 seat BJP ahead on 1 seat in early counting trend. 08:40 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha Assembly Election Counting Trends: Congress ahead on 6 seats, AAP on four Assembly Election Counting Day Live News: Early trends show AAP is ahead on four seats in Punjab; Congress ahead on six. BJP and allies ahead on two seats in Punjab. 08:39 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 UP Vidhan Sabha Assembly Election Counting Trends: BJP ahead on 44 seats; SP 28 2022 Election Results Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 44 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 28 and BSP on four. Congress seen leading in four seats. Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. 08:36 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Early trends: Yogi Adityanath ahead in Gorakhpur; Navjot Siddhu in Amritsar Election result live: Early counting trends show UP CM Yogi Adityanath is ahead in Gorakhpur. In Punjab, Navjot Sindhu Siddhu is ahead in Amritsar 08:34 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Assembly polls vote counting live (early trends): BJP ahead on 37 seats in UP; AAP, Congress at 4 and 5 in Punjab Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 20 and BSP on three. AAP is ahead on three seats in Punjab. BJP and allies ahead on two seats in Punjab. In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 7 seats; Congress on 6 seats. Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. 08:26 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Vidhan Sabha election Vote counting live (early trends): BJP ahead on 27 seats in UP; AAP, Congress at 4 and 3 in Punjab Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 27 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 18 and BSP on two. AAP is ahead on three seats in Punjab. In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 7 seats; Congress on six seats. Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. 08:22 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Vote counting live: Early trends – BJP ahead on 19 seats in UP; AAP, Congress at 4 and 3 in Punjab Election Vote Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 19 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 18. AAP is ahead on three seats in Punjab. In UK, BJP ahead on 7 seats; Congress on six seats. Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. Currently, postal ballots are being counted in all states. 08:14 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Vote counting live: Early trends – BJP ahead on 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh; AAP in Punjab Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh; AAP ahead on three seats in Punjab. Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. Currently, postal ballots are being counted in all states. Final result will be announced by Election Commission on its official website results.eci.gov.in also 08:09 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Vote counting live: Early trends – BJP ahead on 5 seats in Uttar Pradesh; Congress in Punjab Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 5 seats in Uttar Pradesh; Congress ahead on two seats in Punjab. These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. Currently, postal ballots are being counted in all states. 08:05 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Assembly Election Results: Counting Begins in 5 states Vidhan Sabha election result 2022 live: Counting of votes in all states have states. Initially postal ballots are counted. 07:38 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Vidhan Sabha Election Election result: Stage set for counting in UP, UK, Manipur, Goa, Punjab Assembly election result live: The preparation for counting of votes in all five states are complete. Election commission said in a statement that all security arrangements have been made for peaceful counting of votes. 07:21 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 UP Vidhan Sabha election result live: Counting to start at 8 am UP Vidhan Sabha election result live: Counting of votes in UP will start at 8 am. The vote counting will start first with postal ballots. 07:14 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 UP results live: Party leader says BJP will win Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government with majority. The people of UP have rejected Samajwadi Party, says Uttar Pradesh minister & BJP leader Brajesh Pathak, ahead of counting of votes. (ANI)