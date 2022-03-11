Assembly Election 2022 Results Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Punjab: BJP will once again form Government in four of the five states that went to polls this year. As per the the results declared by the Election Commission for the assembly elections of the five states, ruling BJP and allied partners dominated Uttar Pradesh with wins in over 265 assembly constituencies. BJP and its allies also emerged victorious in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
Aam Aadmi Party swept Punjab by winning in 92 of total 117 assembly constituencies. Commenting on the party’s “historic” performance in Punjab, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal hinted at his national ambitions by calling people across India to bring the electoral “revolution” seen Punjab to their respective states.
In Uttarakhand, BJP won 47 seats and is set to retain power.
Finally party-wise seat tally will be announced by the Election Commission.
Today’s vote counting has shown Congress party getting rejected by a majority of voters in all these five states in the recently concluded assembly polls. The party has performed poorly in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. In Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, Congress may win some seats but that may not be enough for it to form the Government.
In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead of all other parties. The Bharatiya Janta Party is also leading in Manipur and Goa. Counting trends show Congress performing poorly in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. In Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, Congress may win some seats but that may not be enough for it to form the Government.
The counting votes in five states that went to polls in the last one month started at 8 am today (March 10, 2022). The vote count will decide the fate of BJP, which is currently ruling four of these five states, and the Congress, which is ruling in Punjab. The counting will also decide the fate of opposition parties like Samajwadi Party, BSP and others in UP and AAP in Punjab.
Ahead of the counting day, several exit polls predicted a clean victory for Yogi Adityanath-led ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh. In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to win by various exit polls.
In Uttarakhand and Goa, surveys have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between ruling BJP and Opposition Congress. However, a few exit polls have predicted an edge for BJP in the hill state. In the north-eastern state of Manipur, BJP is predicted to retain power.
On the eve of the counting of votes, the Election Commission of India removed three officials, including the nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi. The EC took this step after a massive controversy erupted over Samajwadi Party’s allegation that electronic voting machines were being shifted in an unauthorised manner.
The Election Commission also deputed Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer as a special officer in Meerut and the Bihar CEO in Varanasi to supervise the counting of votes.
However, the post-poll scenario may throw up surprises due to multi-cornered contests. All political parties have dispatched senior leaders to the states. They have also been seen wooing other parties to ensure that they get the better of their rival claimant in case outside support is needed to form a government.
“Everyone had their eyes on Uttar Pradesh, given the vastness of the state. I am thankful to the people for making us win with majority…Under PM Modi's leadership we will be forming govts in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand,” says CM Yogi Adityanath after winning Uttar Pradesh.
“I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines. Congratulations to @AAPPunjab and @BhagwantMann,” Captain Amarinder Singh tweets.
He also congratulated BJP for win in four states. “Heartiest congratulations to @BJP4India for winning assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Goa and Manipur. I'm sure that the party will continue to work for the holistic development & prosperity of these states and it’s people.”
Uttar Pradesh: BJP 265, SP 132, BSP 2, Congress 2
Manipur: BJP 28, Congress 6
Punjab: AAP 92, Congress 18, SAD 4
Goa: BJP 20, Congress 12, Others 8
Uttarakhand: BJP 48, Congress 18, Others 4
“We accept the verdict of the people of Goa. Our candidates fought bravely, despite several obstacles… People have voted BJP to power and we accept that. In several constituencies, we lost with very small margins,” Congress leader P Chidambaram says.
Election results 2022: The results of 5 states have come against the expectations of the Congress party but we accept that we failed to get the blessings of the people. Sonia Gandhi has decided to convene Congress Working Committee meeting soon to introspect the results.
In Punjab, Congress presented a new leadership through Charanjit Singh Channi who is son of the soil, but the entire anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh could not be overcome and hence people voted for AAP for change, he adds. (ANI)
“For me, the results are very surprising. I cannot understand that after such massive inflation, if this was the public's mandate, what is the definition of public welfare & social justice?…I can't understand people saying 'BJP zindabaad' after this,” Congress leader Harish Rawat said. (ANI)
Yogi Adityanath wins assembly election by over 1 lakh votes from Gorakhpur.
UP: BJP 264, SP 132
Manipur: BJP 25, Congress 7
Punjab: AAP 93, Congress 17, SAD 6
Goa: BJP 20, Congress 12, Others 8
Uttarakhand: BJP 47, Congress 19
UP: BJP 262, SP 134
Manipur: BJP 26, Congress 5
Punjab: AAP 92, Congress 16, SAD 6
Goa: BJP 20, Congress 12, Others 8
Uttarakhand: BJP 47, Congress 19
Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, “It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning state-wise but couldn't reach my own constituency. My workers campaigned for me. I've won with low margins but we (BJP) have won with a majority. It's a big deal. 20 seats confirmed,3 confirmed their support.”(ANI)
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost in the elections even as BJP looks set to retain power in the state.
“Sukhbir Singh Badal lost, Capt Sahab lost, Channi Sahab lost, Parkash Singh Badal lost, Navjot Singh Sidhu lost, Bikram Singh Majithia lost. Punjab has done amazing,” AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal says after Punjab win.
Election 2022 result live: NCP chief Sharad Pawar say SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault, he contested on his own. He shouldn't think about the polling results as he has higher stature in this country. He has fought better than before. The people of Punjab defeated BJP and Congress and gave a mandate to Aam Aadmi Party. There was anger against PM Modi in the hearts of Punjab farmers… BJP will have to wait for 2.5 years in Maharashtra. (ANI)
UP: BJP 260, SP 137
Manipur: BJP 26, Congress 5
Punjab: AAP 92, Congress 16, SAD 6
Goa: BJP 20, Congress 12, Others 8
Uttarakhand: BJP 47, Congress 19
AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked people of Punjab for voting AAP to power. Terming Punjab verdict “revolutionary”, Kejriwal called for this revolution across the country. Kejriwal along with Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain also offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Delhi.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result: Yogi Adityanath-led BJP is currently leading on 259 seats in UP. Samajwadi Party is leading on 137 seats. Counting is still on on most of the seats.
Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: It's AAP all the way in Punjab; BJP in UP, Manipur and Uttarakhand
UP: BJP 267, SP 134
Manipur: BJP 30, Congress 6, others 24
Punjab: AAP 89, Congress 17, SAD 7
Goa: BJP 19, Congress 12, Others 9
Uttarakhand: BJP 46, Congress 20
UP election vote counting result live: BJP is currently leading on 265 seats, while its nearest rival Samajwadi Party (SP) is leading on 131 seats. BSP is leading on 2 seats, Congress 3 and others 2.
UP Election Results 2022 Live: Vote Counting Trends show BJP ahead on 214 seats in Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party on 89. BSP ahead on 5 and Congress seen leading in five seats.
UK election result 2022 live: In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 34 seats; Congress on 19 seats in currently.
BJP leading on 13 seats in Goa currently; Congress and its allies are leading on 10 seats.
In Manipur, BJP is currently ahead on 7 seats, Congress is leading on 4 seats.
Punjab Counting Day Live News: Trends show AAP is ahead on 66 seats in Punjab; Congress ahead on 11. BJP and allies ahead on four seats in Punjab while SAD alliance is leading on 9 seats..
UP Election Results 2022 Live: Vote Counting Trends show BJP ahead on 195 seats in Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party on 78. BSP ahead on 6 and Congress seen leading in five seats.
UP Election Results 2022 Live: Vote Counting Trends show BJP ahead on 164 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 57. BSP ahead on 4 and Congress seen leading in five seats
BJP leading on seats in Goa; Congress and its allies are leading on 3 seats.
BJP ahead on 3 seat in early counting trend. Congress is leading on 1 seat.
UK election result 2022 live: In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 29 seats; Congress on 15 seats in early counting trends.
Punjab Counting Day Live News: Early trends show AAP is ahead on 35 seats in Punjab; Congress ahead on 7. BJP and allies ahead on three seats in Punjab while SAD alliance is leading on 7 seats.
UP Election Results (Early Counting Trends) 2022 Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 141 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 58. BSP ahead on 4 and Congress seen leading in four seats.
UP Election Results (Early Counting Trends) 2022 Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 97 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 38. BSP and Congress seen leading in four seats respectively.
Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses.
Uttar Pradesh Election Results (Early Counting Trends) 2022 Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 89 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 38. BSP and Congress seen leading in four seats respectively.
UK election result 2022 live: In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 12 seats; Congress on 16 seats in early counting trends.
UK election result 2022 live: In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 11 seats; Congress on 14 seats in early counting trends.
Punjab Counting Day Live News: Early trends show AAP is ahead on six seats in Punjab; Congress ahead on 4. BJP and allies ahead on two seats in Punjab.
2022 Uttar Pradesh Election Results (Early Counting Trends) Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 75 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 38 and BSP on four. BSP and Congress seen leading in four seats respectively.
Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses.
2022 Uttar Pradesh Election Results (Early Counting Trends) Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 50 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 33 and BSP on four. BSP and Congress seen leading in four seats respectively.
BJP ahead on 1 seat in early counting trend.
Assembly Election Counting Day Live News: Early trends show AAP is ahead on four seats in Punjab; Congress ahead on six. BJP and allies ahead on two seats in Punjab.
2022 Election Results Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 44 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 28 and BSP on four. Congress seen leading in four seats.
Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses.
Election result live: Early counting trends show UP CM Yogi Adityanath is ahead in Gorakhpur. In Punjab, Navjot Sindhu Siddhu is ahead in Amritsar
Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 20 and BSP on three. AAP is ahead on three seats in Punjab. BJP and allies ahead on two seats in Punjab.
In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 7 seats; Congress on 6 seats.
Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses.
Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 27 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 18 and BSP on two. AAP is ahead on three seats in Punjab.
In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 7 seats; Congress on six seats.
Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses.
Election Vote Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 19 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 18. AAP is ahead on three seats in Punjab.
In UK, BJP ahead on 7 seats; Congress on six seats.
Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. Currently, postal ballots are being counted in all states.
Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh; AAP ahead on three seats in Punjab.
Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. Currently, postal ballots are being counted in all states.
Final result will be announced by Election Commission on its official website results.eci.gov.in also
Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 5 seats in Uttar Pradesh; Congress ahead on two seats in Punjab. These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. Currently, postal ballots are being counted in all states.
Vidhan Sabha election result 2022 live: Counting of votes in all states have states. Initially postal ballots are counted.
Assembly election result live: The preparation for counting of votes in all five states are complete. Election commission said in a statement that all security arrangements have been made for peaceful counting of votes.
UP Vidhan Sabha election result live: Counting of votes in UP will start at 8 am. The vote counting will start first with postal ballots.
Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government with majority. The people of UP have rejected Samajwadi Party, says Uttar Pradesh minister & BJP leader Brajesh Pathak, ahead of counting of votes. (ANI)
