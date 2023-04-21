Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta files complaint against IYC president Srinivas BV over ‘harassment’

Assam Youth Congress (AYC) chief Angkita Dutta on Thursday said she has filed a complaint with the police against the party’s national president of the Indian Youth Congress Srinivas B V accusing him of “harassment and manhandling”, reports PTI.

Dutta filed the complaint at the Dispur police station in Guwahati on Wednesday alleging that Srinivas has been ”harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers”.

She further alleged that during the party’s plenary session in Raipur in February, Srinivas had heckled and threatened to ruin her political career.

“I also remember to date that he used the words – ‘hey girl, what do you keep writing’ – and had also asked what alcoholic beverages I drink,” she alleged.

Following her allegations on Tuesday, the Assam Congress had issued a show-cause notice for her tweets, in which she charged him with being a “sexist” and “discriminating against her based on gender”. Referring to Srinivas as “sexist” and “chauvinist”, she asked on Twitter how could he lead IYC.

Also Read Take decisions in national interest, PM Modi to civil servants

Dutta, who is the daughter of former Assam minister Anjan Dutta, claimed that she went up to Rahul Gandhi during the Jammu leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and apprised him of Srinivas’ alleged “harassment and demeaning use of language” towards her.

Meanwhile, hours after her tweet, Srinivas hit back sending her a legal notice and claimed that she was defaming him in preparation for leaving the Congress and joining the BJP.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Bora told reporters that Vice President (Communications) Bobbeeta Sarma has been asked to coordinate with AICC on this matter and a show cause has been already issued to her.