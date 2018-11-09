Assam shocker! 16 newborns die at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital

By: | Updated: November 9, 2018 6:25 PM

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a team of experts including the Director of Medical Education, a UNICEF expert and a paediatric doctor from the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will reach the Jorhat hospital to study the deaths.

Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (Image courtesy – jorhatmedicalcollege.in)

The Assam government has sent a team of medical experts to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital following the reported death of 16 newborns in the hospital since last week.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a team of experts including the Director of Medical Education, a UNICEF expert and a paediatric doctor from the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will reach the Jorhat hospital to study the deaths.

“The problem was between November 1 and 6 when 15 newborns died in the hospital. Most babies who died in our hospital had some problems,” said Pranabjit Biswanath, who heads the Paediatrics department. One death took place on Friday.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Also Read- Google CEO Sundar Pichai says naive to think technology can solve humanity’s problems

“Some mothers arrived very late in the hospital just before delivery and some were born with very poor health condition. Some babies which died also had congenial diseases,” he said.

He said there was a manpower crisis in the hospital as 84 newborns had to be admitted in the paediatrics unit whose capacity was only 40. “But we tried our best to save the babies.”

Locals and parents of the some of the dead newborns alleged neglect by the doctors at the hospital.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Assam shocker! 16 newborns die at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition