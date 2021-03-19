Assam Elections 2021: After fisheries, Rahul Gandhi promises special ministry for tea workers

Rahul Gandhi said that democracy means the voice of Assam should control Assam.

Assam Elections 2021: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today promised a special ministry to resolve the grievances of the tea workers. Addressing a rally from Dibrugarh in Assam, Rahul said that if voted to power in the state, the Congress will solve all the issues of tea workers. “For the tea industry, we will start a special ministry to solve all your issues. Our manifesto has been prepared in consultation with the tea tribe, people, and not framed behind closed doors,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The former Congress president hit out at the BJP for not fulfilling the promises made to tea workers and promised five guarantees to the people of the state. “BJP promised Rs 351 but gave Rs 167 to Assam tea workers. I’m not Narendra Modi. I don’t lie. Today, we give you 5 guarantees – Rs 365 for tea workers, we’ll stand against CAA, 5 lakh jobs, 200 units free electricity and Rs 2000 for housewives,” said Rahul.

He also said that he wants to see goods with Made in Assam and Made in India labels. “PM Narendra Modi talks about ‘Make in India’, but if you check mobile phones, shirts, you’ll find Made in China written on them instead of Made in Assam and India. But we want to see Made in Assam and India. This can’t be done by the BJP as they only work for industrialists,” alleged Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier during the day while interacting with students, Rahul Gandhi indirectly hit out at the RSS accusing it of trying to control the country. “Democracy is declining. Youth is unemployed, farmers are protesting, CAA is there. We can’t ask the people of Assam to forget their culture, language if they come to Delhi. One force, born in Nagpur, trying to control the whole country,” he claimed.

He said that democracy means the voice of Assam should control Assam. He said that youth should actively participate in politics and fight for Assam. He urged them to fight with love not with stones and lathis.

Assam will go to polls in three phases – March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.