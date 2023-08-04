Army jawan, who went missing from Kulgam, found by Jammu and Kashmir police

An Indian Army soldier, who went missing from his native Kulgam district during his leave on July 29, was found by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the police stated that a joint interrogation will be carried out soon after a medical checkup of the soldier, identified as Javed Ahmad Wani, is done. The tweet, however, did not divulge any details about Wani’s missing case.

Javed Ahmad Wani, 25, went missing near his home in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on July 29. According to his family and police officials, he left his home at Asthal in Kulgam in his car to buy some food items as he was about to leave for Ladakh the next day to return back to his duties.

A rifleman with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Wani was posted in Ladakh and had taken leave for Eid last month.

Police sources had earlier told The Indian Express that Wani’s car was found at Paranhal village, about 9 km from his Achathal residence. They said the car was unlocked and Wani’s slippers and some bloodstains were found inside.

Fearing that he may have been abducted by militants, his mother has released a video message pleading for his safe return home. “He is innocent and young. If he has done anything wrong, I seek forgiveness for that,” she said in the video. Without naming anyone, she appealed “to one and all to allow her son to return home”.